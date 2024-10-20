Trump makes fries at Pennsylvania McDonald's: 'I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala'

Former President Donald Trump took on a new role as he cooked and served french fries to customers at a Philadelphia McDonald's on Sunday afternoon, while dishing out plenty of jabs at Vice President Kamala Harris.

Thousands of Trump supporters surrounded the McDonald's restaurant as Trump spent the afternoon working as a fry cook after accusing Harris of lying about working at the fast food restaurant.

"I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala at McDonald's," Trump said through the drive-thru window as he handed out orders.

"I've really wanted to do this all my life. And now I'm going to do it because she didn't do it," Trump continued.

Trump claimed he also spoke with McDonald's about Harris' claims that she worked at the fast-food chain.

"She shouldn't lie about it. McDonald's confirmed four times that she never worked here. But, let's not talk about that. It's an amazing business. It's an amazing country. And we're going to make America greater than ever before," Trump said.

Trump donned an apron and cooked fries while talking to reporters about his call with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, raising the minimum wage, what it was like working at McDonald's, and even wishing Kamala Harris a happy birthday.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman joined Trump during his shift and said he was in great spirits and was actually doing the cooking and giving customers their orders.

"I love McDonald's, I love jobs, I like to see good jobs. And I think it's inappropriate when somebody puts down all over the place that you work. Think that was a big part of her resume and that you worked at McDonald's," Trump said.

Trump smiled and continued to cook fries and hand out orders to customers while praising the manager and promising to make America better if he was elected president again.

"Look how happy everybody is. They're happy because they want hope. They need hope and that's what we're doing is going to give much more than hope you're going to make. We're going to take hope and make it back," Trump said.