Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk to upgrade security after left-wing magazine labels him ‘Public Enemy No. 2’

Elon Musk endorsed Trump after the first assassination attempt on the former president

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Trump on Elon Musk campaigning for him: He knows 'we're finished' if I lose Video

Trump on Elon Musk campaigning for him: He knows 'we're finished' if I lose

Former President Trump explained why Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been campaigning for him, specifically in Pennsylvania, and what is at stake with the election if he loses during an exclusive interview on 'Fox & Friends.'

Elon Musk said Sunday he planned to upgrade his security after a left-wing German magazine labeled him an enemy of the people. 

Musk held a town hall discussion in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Sunday in support of former President Donald Trump’s candidacy. While talking to the crowd, Musk commented on the heightened political atmosphere as the nation approached the November presidential election. 

He noted he was recently on the cover of Der Spiegel, which labeled him "Public Enemy No. 2" – the first being Trump. 

"I’m like, enemy number 2 of what? Uh, democracy? I mean I’m pro-democracy. I’m literally trying to uphold the Constitution and ensure we have a free and fair election," Musk said, eliciting applause from the crowd. 

ELON GOES ON CAMPAIGN BLITZ AGAINST GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS, VOWS TO REVEAL BIZARRE ALLEGED SCHEMES

Elon Musk speaking at an event

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks at a town hall with Republican candidate U.S. Senate Dave McCormick at the Roxain Theater on October 20, 2024, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

"I’m definitely upgrading my security. Guess I better cancel that open-car parade," Musk said, a seeming nod to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. 

The SpaceX CEO said he was a "little shook" by the "level of vitriolic hatred on the left." 

ELON MUSK KICKS OFF DAILY MILLION-DOLLAR GIVEAWAY FOR SIGNERS OF PRO-TRUMP PETITION

Elon Musk speaking to a crowd

Elon Musk speaks as part of a campaign town hall in support of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump in Folsom, Pa., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

"They claim they’re tolerant. And yet, they’re incredibly intolerant and spewing hate," Musk said. "Whereas on the right I see people who tend to regard people on the left as, well, misguided. But they don’t hate them… but the amount of hate coming from the left is like, wow, next level." 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Der Spiegel for a response. 

Elon Musk jumping in the air at a Trump rally

Elon Musk jumps on the stage as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Former President Trump has survived two assassination attempts – one during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July, and another around two months later while he was playing a round of golf at his club in West Palm Beach, Florida. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Musk officially endorsed Trump over the summer, when the 45th president survived the first assassination attempt, and has since joined the campaign trail in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania to rally support and encourage people to vote.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

More from Politics