What Donald Trump said he's getting Kamala Harris for her birthday

Former President Trump, who spent part of his afternoon serving food from a drive-thru window at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, wished Vice President Kamala Harris a Happy Birthday, joking that he might get her flowers and fries.

Trump made a stop in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, on Sunday afternoon to operate the fry cooker and serve McDonald’s orders to customers going through the drive-thru. He even told customers as he handed them their food that the order was on him.

Throughout the afternoon, the former president and current presidential candidate would talk with people standing on the other side of the drive-thru lane, some of whom consisted of members of the press and photographers.

As Trump wrapped up his time serving up Big Macs and fries, he took several questions from the press pool, including one person who mentioned it was the vice president’s birthday today.

"It’s Kamala’s Birthday?" Trump replied. "She’s 60 years old? Yes, I would say, 'Happy Birthday, Kamala.'"

"She’s turning 60? I think I’ll get her some flowers. Maybe I’ll get her some fries… give her some McDonald’s fries," he added. "Happy Birthday, Kamala. Happy Birthday."

Fox News Digital has reached out to both the Harris and Trump campaigns for comment.

With just over two weeks to go until Election Day, Trump remains locked in a tight presidential race with Harris and continues to claim the Vice President never worked at McDonald’s.

Harris is campaigning to succeed President Biden in the White House and has spotlighted her middle-class upbringing and her time working at McDonald's while working on her undergraduate degree in the 1980s.

While on the Howard Stern show earlier this month, the radio show host asked Harris about her time working at McDonald’s.

"I mean, I was doing the fries, and you got to watch the timer, and it’s, it’s hard work," Harris told Stern. "But honestly, Howard, I will say in all seriousness, the point about McDonald’s for me is… I was a college kid, and it was spending money.

"There were people who were working there, [and] that was the source of their family’s income…and that’s the thing that I think that’s my takeaway about that experience, as much as anything, which is we still got a lot of work to do to make sure that folks cannot just get by, but get ahead," Harris said.

But Trump claims she is not telling the truth about working in the fast-food industry.

He told "Fox and Friends" on Friday he was going to go work at McDonald’s on Sunday "because she lied."

"You don't think she ever worked in McDonald's?" co-host Brian Kilmeade asked.

"I know she didn't. We checked it out," Trump said. "They said she never worked here."

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.