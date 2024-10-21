Pressure grows on Georgia Secretary of State to release results of noncitizen voter roll audit

A group in Georgia is applying pressure to the state’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to release the results of a voter roll audit he announced over the summer.

"Millions of illegal immigrants have flooded our country since 2021, and it’s well-documented that thousands of them have successfully registered to vote in multiple states. But even with early voting now underway, Georgia voters are still waiting for confirmation that non-citizens are not casting ballots in our elections," former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who now serves as the chairwoman for the group behind the effort, Greater Georgia, said in a release obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital.

The comments come more than three months after Raffensperger announced the state was conducting a "SAVE audit" of noncitizens who may have registered to vote, which he called a "vital step in maintaining election security and integrity in Georgia."

"We are double-checking to make sure that if any non-citizens attempt to register to vote, they will not be able to vote unless they prove that they are U.S. citizens," Raffensberger said in a release at the time, which also warned of prison sentences of up to 10 years and fines of up to $100,000 for noncitizens who register to vote in the state.

Raffensperger told NewsNation just a few weeks later that the audit was complete, boasting that he could promise residents of the state that "only American citizens are voting."

However, noting that states such as Virginia, Ohio, and Texas have discovered noncitizens on their own voter rolls, Loeffler wrote a letter calling on Raffensperger to release the results of the Georgia audit.

"If state officials want voters to trust in the process, they must stop delaying the transparency they have repeatedly promised," Loeffler said. "We call on Secretary Raffensperger to immediately release the full results of his citizenship audit - and give voters the peace of mind that only American citizens are deciding American elections."

Early voting has already begun in Georgia and runs through Nov. 1.

Raffensperger’s office did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.