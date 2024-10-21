Nathan Wade admitted to multiple White House meetings during Trump Georgia probe, transcript suggests

Former Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade met with Biden administration staff on at least two occasions during District Attorney Fani Willis' probe into former President Donald Trump, a newly released transcript suggests.

Wade was interviewed by House Judiciary Committee staff last week as part of Chairman Jim Jordan's probe into the prosecutions of the former president.

A grand jury indicted Trump and allies last year on charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Wade did not disclose the details of his supposed meetings with White House representatives, including if they were in-person or remote, but he acknowledged the existence of invoices and other records that indicated discussions occurred.

At one point, the transcript shows Wade was asked about an invoice line indicating "travel to Athens; conf with White House counsel, May 23rd, 2022."

"So if it says conf with White House counsel, that would mean there was a conf with White House counsel?" investigators asked, according to the transcript.

Wade responded that the semicolon written after "travel to Athens" represented a separate thought.

The investigator asked, "So if you billed for a conf with White House counsel, would that have occurred?"

Wade challenged, "If I billed for a conf with White House counsel, this document doesn’t say that that cong with White House counsel happened in Athens. That’s not what that says."

Pressed again on whether the reference to White House counsel meant he billed for a conference with such an official, Wade said, "Yes."

Wade later said he did not recall details of the meeting denoted by a record reading, "Interview with D.C./White House, November 18th, 2022. Eight hours at $250. Cost $2,000," according to the transcript.

Details he did not recall included participants in the meeting, any possible travel, or who was involved in scheduling it.

But when asked, "And if you billed for it, if you billed 8 hours for interview with D.C./White House, it's safe to assume that you would have taken part in the interview?," Wade replied, "Yes ma’am."

The transcript does not indicate what the meetings were about, including whether they were related to Trump. Wade said he did not know or recall information as many as 58 times during the interview.

Wade was brought into the Fulton County investigation by Willis as a special prosecutor, but stepped away after it was revealed he and Willis began a romantic relationship, which has since ended.

Jordan has been seeking a committee sit-down with Wade for months over accusations that both he and Willis profited off of the probe during their relationship – something both circles have vehemently denied.

Both Willis and Wade have maintained that their relationship had nothing to do with the case and have accused Republicans of trying to unjustly interfere in the Fulton County probe.

One of Trump’s co-defendants had sued to have Willis and Wade disqualified from the case, arguing their relationship presented a conflict of interest and that they financially benefited from the probe.

A Fulton County judge ruled in March that Willis could stay on the case if Wade was removed.

The former special prosecutor was grilled by investigators for over four hours on Capitol Hill last week.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and an attorney for Wade for comment.