Trump calls mail in voting corrupt as Senate begins debate on SAVE Act requiring voter ID

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President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted mail-in voting as "corrupt as hell" as the SAVE America Act heads to the Senate floor for debate.

Trump made the remarks during the Shamrock Bowl presentation with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, telling the crowd "the biggest thing coming up is the SAVE America Act in the Senate."

He said the legislation focuses on voter identification and proof of citizenship, while also taking aim at "corrupt" mail-in ballots.

"We're the only country in the world that does it that way. Corrupt as hell," Trump said. "Then we added two more…One is no men in women's sports. That seems like an easy one. I believe that's the 99%. And no transgender mutilation of our children. None. That's only polling at 98%."

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"Hopefully the Senate is going to be able to get that. You can't ask for five better things," he continued. "It's so good for our nation. I mean, who would not have voter ID, who would not have, proof of citizenship? And, the only people who would want not to have that or people that want to cheat. It's very, very simple. We can't let that happen."

The SAVE America Act would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and mandate voter identification at the polls, measures Republicans argue are necessary to secure elections.

The president’s remarks followed Senate Republicans moving to bring the SAVE America Act to the Senate floor, aiming to force Democrats to take a public position on the Trump-backed measure.

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Lawmakers voted 51-48 to begin debate on the bill, an initial step forward with Democrats remaining unified in opposition.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, was the only Republican to vote against advancing the measure, while all Democrats voted no. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., did not vote.

The procedural move opens the door for debate on the legislation, with GOP leaders expected to allow amendments and extended discussion in the days ahead.

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Senate Majority Leader John Thune is expected to eventually file to end the debate, which would set up a final vote requiring 60 votes to move forward.

Republicans would need support from Democrats to reach that threshold, making the bill’s path forward uncertain.

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Democrats have opposed the legislation, arguing existing laws already prohibit noncitizens from voting and warning the requirements could create barriers for eligible voters.

Mail-in voting expanded significantly during the 2020 election and remains widely used in several states, including some led by Republicans.