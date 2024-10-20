Early In-person voting begins for Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Idaho, North Dakota, South Carolina, Texas

Early in-person voting begins in Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Idaho, North Dakota, South Carolina and Texas on Monday. Here what you need to know about the state-of-play in these states and how to cast your ballot in each ahead of Election Day.

Key down-ballot races in today’s early voting states

Voting also begins today in several battleground House districts. For a full list of competitive races, see the latest Senate and House rankings.

Alaska’s at-large district : In 2022, moderate Democrat Mary Peltola pulled off a historic upset when she beat former Gov. Sarah Palin in the final round of the state’s ranked choice ballot tabulation. This year, Republicans hope that second-time candidate Nick Begich will return the state to GOP hands. Peltola has made the fishing industry a focal point of her campaign; Begich is focusing on energy policy. This race was last ranked Lean D on the Fox News Power Rankings.

: In 2022, moderate Democrat Mary Peltola pulled off a historic upset when she beat former Gov. Sarah Palin in the final round of the state’s ranked choice ballot tabulation. This year, Republicans hope that second-time candidate Nick Begich will return the state to GOP hands. Peltola has made the fishing industry a focal point of her campaign; Begich is focusing on energy policy. This race was last ranked Lean D on the Fox News Power Rankings. Connecticut’s 5th District : Rep. Jahana Hayes has represented this longtime Democrat-held district since 2019, but it includes some of the reddest parts of the state, including Wolcott, Thomaston and Watertown counties. Hayes is up against former Connecticut state Sen. George Logan, who ran for the same district unsuccessfully in the midterms. It’s Lean D on the Power rankings.

: Rep. Jahana Hayes has represented this longtime Democrat-held district since 2019, but it includes some of the reddest parts of the state, including Wolcott, Thomaston and Watertown counties. Hayes is up against former Connecticut state Sen. George Logan, who ran for the same district unsuccessfully in the midterms. It’s Lean D on the Power rankings. Texas’ 28th District : Longtime 28th district Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar is seeking his tenth term this year. He won his last race by 13 points in the midterms; Biden won the area by seven in the last presidential election. In May, the Department of Justice indicted him on money laundering, conspiracy, and bribery charges. The embattled incumbent goes up against Republican former Navy commander Jay Furman. This race is Lean D.

: Longtime 28th district Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar is seeking his tenth term this year. He won his last race by 13 points in the midterms; Biden won the area by seven in the last presidential election. In May, the Department of Justice indicted him on money laundering, conspiracy, and bribery charges. The embattled incumbent goes up against Republican former Navy commander Jay Furman. This race is Lean D. Texas’ 34th District: Down to southeast Texas, where incumbent Democrat Vicente Gonzalez is seeking a fifth term in congress. He won by eight and a half points in the midterms. He is facing Republican former Rep. Mayra Flores, who briefly represented the district in 2022. This Gulf Coast district is ranked Lean D.

How to vote in Alaska

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Alaska.

Voting by mail

Alaska began absentee voting earlier this month. Residents do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. State officials must receive a ballot request by Oct. 26, and that ballot must be delivered to state officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting

Alaska offers early in-person voting beginning Monday, Oct. 21, and it continues through Nov. 4.

Voter registration

Alaska residents can register to vote in person on Election Day. The deadline for online or mail registration was Oct. 6.

How to vote in Arkansas

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes, and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Arkansas.

Voting by mail:

Arkansas began absentee voting earlier this month. State officials must receive a ballot application by Oct. 29, and that ballot must be delivered to county officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting:

Residents can vote early beginning Monday, Oct. 21, and it will continue through Nov. 4.

Voter registration:

Oct. 7 is the deadline for Arkansans to register to vote, both by mail or in-person at a local election office.

How to vote in Connecticut

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Connecticut.

Voting by mail

Connecticut began absentee voting earlier this month. Applicants need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The resident must request a ballot application by Nov. 4, and that ballot must be delivered to county officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting

Connecticut began early in-person voting on Monday, Oct. 21, and it will continue through Nov. 3.

Voter registration

Connecticut residents can register to vote online or by mail through Oct. 18. They can register in person at any time during early voting (Oct. 21 through Nov. 3) as well as on Election Day.

How to vote in Idaho

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Idaho.

Voting by mail:

Idaho began in late September. Applicants do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The state must receive a ballot application by Oct. 25, and that ballot must be delivered to state officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting:

Early in-person voting begins Monday, Oct. 21, for some locations, but varies for others. Check the Idaho county elections' website to confirm your location's start date.Early in-person voting will continue through Nov. 1.

Voter registration:

Idaho allows residents to register to vote in person during early voting (which ends Nov. 1) or on Election Day. Online voter registration ended Oct. 11.

How to vote in North Dakota

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for North Dakota.

Voting by mail

North Dakota applicants do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The state must receive a ballot application by Nov. 4, and that ballot must be delivered to state officials by the end of the same day, Nov. 4.

Early in-person voting

Some North Dakota counties began early in-person voting on Monday, Oct. 21. Others start later or do not offer early voting at all. Check the state's website for more information.

Voter registration

All eligible citizens can vote in North Dakota elections without prior registration.

How to vote in South Carolina

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for South Carolina.

Voting by mail

South Carolina began absentee voting in early October. Applicants need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The state must receive a ballot application by Oct. 25, and that ballot must be delivered to state officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting

South Carolina will began early in-person voting on Monday, Oct. 21, and it will run through Nov. 2.

Voter registration

South Carolina residents can register to vote online, in-person and by mail by Oct. 14.

How to vote in Texas

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Texas.

Voting by mail

Texas began absentee voting in early October. Applicants will need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The state must receive a ballot application by Oct. 25, and that ballot must be delivered to state officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting

Texas began early in-person voting on Monday, Oct. 21, and it will run through Nov. 1.

Voter registration

Texas residents must have registered to vote prior to Oct. 7.