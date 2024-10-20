Battleground state's Democrat gov repeatedly dodges when pressed for policy difference between Harris, Biden

Democratic Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro had no answer when asked to list one policy difference between President Biden and presidential candidate Vice President Harris during Sunday's "Meet the Press" on NBC.

"Our latest NBC News poll shows that more voters are concerned that Vice President Harris will continue Joe Biden's approach than Donald Trump will continue his approach from his first term," host Kristen Welker pointed out to Shapiro before asking if Harris has "done enough to distance herself from President Biden?"

"You know, Kristen, I think what is clear is this is a race not between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, but between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. And on that, there are clear contrasts," Shapiro said, while going on to discuss some of the differences between the presidential candidates, rather than between Harris and Biden.

"I understand what you're saying, Governor, but polls do show that more Americans feel as though President Biden's policies have hurt them rather than help them," Welker responded, before asking, "So can you name one key policy difference between Vice President Harris and President Biden? How would her administration look different?"

"You know, I've been really encouraged by the amount of energy that Kamala Harris, Vice President Harris, has put into focusing on how she will cut taxes for small businesses, the focus on child care, tax credit expansion," Shapiro said.

"Can you name one policy difference?" Welker pressed again.

"Well, listen again, the contrast I am focused on, Kristen, is between her and Donald Trump," he said. "And on that, I think it is clearly different."

The exchange was brought up later in the show, by guest Brenden Buck, who is a former adviser to House speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner.

"It was remarkable that Josh Shapiro was here as a surrogate for the campaign, and they still can't think of an answer to what she would do differently than the president," Buck said during a roundtable discussion.

Shapiro will continue to campaign for Harris, he said during the show.

"We are used to close elections here in Pennsylvania," he said. "We understand that this election likely will come down to tens of thousands of votes."