Trump-Vance ticket has done combined 78 interviews since August compared to 42 for Harris-Walz

Former President Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, have sat down for at least 78 interviews since the Harris-Walz ticket was formed in early August, compared to at least 42 non-scripted interviews for the Democratic presidential ticket thus far.

After doing just one joint interview in the first three weeks of her campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz have stepped up their media appearances in recent weeks to more match those of their Republican counterparts. Harris will speak with Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier on Wednesday in Pennsylvania, marking her first interview on the network.

Harris has also done recent interviews with such outlets as CBS on "60 Minutes," liberal magazine Vogue, progressive journalist Roland Martin, and popular podcasts like "Call Her Daddy," "All The Smoke" and "The Shade Room." She also appeared last week on "The View," where she made headlines for not saying what she would have done differently from President Biden, as well as the shows of outspoken supporters Stephen Colbert and Howard Stern.

Harris has largely struck to friendly environments, also speaking with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle last month, in addition to local news interviews in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. She received public criticism this week from Time Magazine owner Marc Benioff, however, for denying the outlet's interview requests for a story about her potential presidency.

As Hurricane Milton closed in on Florida last week, she also did phone interviews with The Weather Channel and CNN. Since the beginning of September she's spoken with Wired, the National Association of Black Journalists, Uforia, the audio network of TelevisaUnivision, and radio hosts Rickey Smiley and "Ms. Jessica."

Meanwhile, Walz joined "Fox News Sunday" for the second straight week on Sunday, Oct. 13, and he also did interviews last week with Jimmy Kimmel and the "Smartless" podcast. He's also spoken to Pennsylvania and Arizona news stations in the past week, in addition to an extended interview on ABC News.

Walz spoke with Georgia, Wisconsin and North Carolina TV stations in recent weeks. He spoke with MSNBC and ABC after last month's presidential debate, and he was interviewed by Michigan station Fox 17.

Walz has also spoken to radio stations in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Trump has kept up a drumbeat of media appearances, doing an interview on Tuesday with Bloomberg Editor-in-chief John Micklethwait at the Chicago Economic Club, as well as one that aired Tuesday with Barstool Sports podcast "Bussin with the Boys." He spoke with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Oct. 13 and also recently taped an interview with the "Full Send" podcast, where he noted he may appear on Joe Rogan's show soon.

Trump was also interviewed by OutKick's Clay Travis while attending the Georgia-Alabama football game last month, and he's been interviewed by such Fox News figures and shows as "Fox & Friends," Bill Melugin, Sean Hannity, Brian Kilmeade, Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld, as well as the Washington Post's Marc Thiessen, Ben Shapiro, Sharyl Attkisson, the "Ruthless" podcast, the "Flagrant" podcast, the Daily Mail, NBC News, the New York Post, Lex Fridman, and X owner and Trump backer Elon Musk.

To mark the anniversary of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack, he was interviewed by radio hosts Hugh Hewitt and Sid Rosenberg.

Vance has done dozens of interviews since the Harris-Walz ticket formed on Aug. 6, including multiple Sunday show appearances, and interviews with CNN, Fox News and ABC in the aftermath of the ABC News Presidential Debate between Trump and Harris last month. A previous interview with the New York Times was published on Oct. 11, and he appeared on ABC's "This Week" and "Fox News Sunday" on Oct. 13.

Vance also spoke with Time magazine for a lengthy cover profile.

Trump has held six extended news conferences since August, while Harris still has not held a formal press conference since replacing President Biden as the Democratic nominee.

This report has been updated with additional interviews from both tickets.

