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House of Representatives Elections

Ex-Planned Parenthood board member beats out former congressman, state senator for Dem Senate bid

Donna Miller raised $1.9M and centered her campaign on healthcare and reproductive rights

By Leo Briceno Fox News
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Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller beat out former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., D-Ill., and State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Ill., in a Democratic primary race on Tuesday evening, teeing up her bid to represent one of the state’s many reliably blue seats.

Miller centered her campaign on healthcare issues like affordability and maternity on her website and social media.

"In Congress, I’ll defend reproductive rights and lower costs," Miller, a former board member for Planned Parenthood, said in a campaign video.

She raised $1.9 million, according to FEC records, dwarfing contributions from Peters and Jackson.

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Donna Miller

Chicago city, left, pictured alongside Donna Miller, a candidate to represent Illinois' Second Congressional District (Scott Olson/Getty Images; Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

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Miller looks to fill the seat of Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., a seven-term incumbent pursuing a bid for U.S. Senate.

As one of 17 commissioners, Miller helped manage the affairs of Cook County, including managing its finances, meeting state and federal requirements and overseeing county operations.

Miller first joined the Cook County Board of Commissioners in 2018. Before her time with Cook County, she served in leadership positions in a number of organizations, including as a now-former board member of Planned Parenthood of Illinois, vice president of Illinois Democratic Women and president of Democratic Women of South Suburbs, according to her website.

A Democratic member of Congress walks ahead of a policy speech to a civic audience in Chicago.

Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., prepares to speak at the City Club of Chicago on May 12, 2025. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune via Getty Images)

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Illinois’ Second Congressional District begins at its northernmost point in the heart of Chicago and stretches down about a two-hour drive south along the state’s border with Indiana.

The district has been a Democratic stronghold for 70 years. Kelly, its incumbent, last won reelection in 2024 by a 35.1% margin over Republican challenger Ashley Ramos.

Chicago skyline

Chicago skyline pictured in 2018. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

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Its last Republican representative, Richard B. Vail, lost reelection in 1952.

Having secured the Democratic nomination for the district, Miller will face off against Mike Noack in November, a truck driver who is running unopposed as the Republican candidate.

Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.

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