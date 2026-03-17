House Oversight subpoenas AG Bondi in probe of Epstein case 'mismanagement'

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The House Oversight Committee has formally issued a subpoena compelling Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify in a deposition as part of its investigation into the Justice Department's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., issued the subpoena for Bondi to testify on "possible mismanagement of the federal government’s investigation of Mr. Jeffrey Epstein and Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell," the cover letter for the subpoena released Tuesday read.

The committee voted earlier this month authorizing the move. Bondi is ordered to appear for a deposition April 14. Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche are scheduled to provide committee members with a private briefing Wednesday.

"The Committee has questions regarding the Department of Justice’s handling of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his associates and its compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act," Comer wrote, adding that Bondi is "directly responsible" for overseeing the review and release of related records.

The committee indicated the probe could lead to legislative changes aimed at strengthening federal anti-trafficking efforts and reforming the use of non-prosecution and plea agreements in sex-crime cases.

READ THE SUBPOENA COVER LETTER – APP USERS, CLICK HERE

Comer also underscored the panel’s authority to compel testimony, noting it has broad jurisdiction to investigate "any matter" and can require witness participation and document production as necessary.