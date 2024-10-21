Trump plans to tour the devastation left by Hurricane Helene in latest battleground state stop

Former President Trump will visit the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina as part of a series of campaign stops across the battleground state on Monday.

The former president will travel to "see the devastation of Hurricane Helene first-hand" and deliver remarks to the press in Asheville at noon, according to a press release from the campaign. Trump is also scheduled to make another stop in Greenville, North Carolina, before attending an "11th Hour Faith Leaders Meeting" with Eric Trump and Ben Carson in Concord, North Carolina, on Monday evening.

The visit marks one of several campaign stops by Trump to the Old North State since the deadly hurricane swept across the southeast, which had the greatest impact on mostly red counties won by Trump last cycle.

The state is expected to play a crucial role in determining the results of the 2024 presidential election – where 16 electoral votes are on the line come Nov. 5.

While Trump visits North Carolina, Vice President Kamala Harris will make campaign stops in both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Monday.

Harris visited North Carolina following the deadly storm, attending a barbecue in Raleigh before packing aid supplies, such as diapers, for victims of the hurricane in October.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, was joined by former President Bill Clinton at a recent campaign stop in the battleground state, which was narrowly won by Trump in 2020.

President Biden has been working across the aisle to deliver diaster relief to states impacted by the storm, visiting North Carolina and ordering an additional 500 active-duty troops to the western counties in the state.

The North Carolina Elections Board passed a bipartisan emergency resolution that reformed the state's early voting process in 13 counties. The adjustments include changing or adding voting sites and maintaining their availability, extending the hours when a voting site is open, and adding or reducing days that any site is open within the early voting period, according to the election board.