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War With Iran

Trump bids goodbye to intel official who resigned over Iran: 'Good thing that he's out'

'He said that Iran was not a threat,' Trump notes. 'Iran was a threat'

By Eric Mack Fox News
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WATCH LIVE: President Trump participates in the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon Video

WATCH LIVE: President Trump participates in the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon

Trump speaks to the Taoiseach of Ireland and lawmakers on Capitol Hill for Saint Patrick's Day.

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President Donald Trump said Tuesday it's a "good thing" that National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent resigned in protest of the Iran war because Kent thought "Iran was not a threat."

"I read his statement," Trump said during a meeting at the White House with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin on St. Patrick's Day. "I always thought he was a nice guy, but I always thought he was weak on security, very weak on security."

Kent served under Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who has rejected "regime-change wars" for years.

"I didn't know him well, but I thought he seemed like a pretty nice guy, but when I read his statement, I realized that it's a good thing that he's out," Trump said. "Because he said that Iran was not a threat. 

"Iran was a threat. Every country realized what a threat Iran was. The question is whether or not they wanted to do something about it."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Eric Mack is a writer for Fox News Digital covering breaking news.

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