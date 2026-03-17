Trump bids goodbye to intel official who resigned over Iran: 'Good thing that he's out'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said Tuesday it's a "good thing" that National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent resigned in protest of the Iran war because Kent thought "Iran was not a threat."

"I read his statement," Trump said during a meeting at the White House with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin on St. Patrick's Day. "I always thought he was a nice guy, but I always thought he was weak on security, very weak on security."

Kent served under Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who has rejected "regime-change wars" for years.

"I didn't know him well, but I thought he seemed like a pretty nice guy, but when I read his statement, I realized that it's a good thing that he's out," Trump said. "Because he said that Iran was not a threat.

"Iran was a threat. Every country realized what a threat Iran was. The question is whether or not they wanted to do something about it."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.