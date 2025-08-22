Fox News Politics Newsletter: Maxwell denies Trump misconduct, DOJ docs reveal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maxwell says she never saw Trump do anything inappropriate, new DOJ docs reveal

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell told the Department of Justice earlier in 2025 that she never saw President Donald Trump act inappropriately, according to DOJ documents released Friday of her interview.

"I think they were friendly like people are in social settings. I don't — I don't think they were close friends or I certainly never witnessed the President in any of — I don't recall ever seeing him in his house, for instance." she told the DOJ. "I actually never saw the President in any type of massage setting. I never witnessed the president in any inappropriate setting in any way. The president was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects."

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche interviewed Epstein associate Maxwell at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida, in July, where she has been serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking…READ MORE.



