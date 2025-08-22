Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Maxwell denies Trump misconduct, DOJ docs reveal

By Fox News Staff
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Republicans rally around GOP senator after ousted Dem jumps into high-profile Ohio race

-Top Trump agency slashes billions in government waste with move to expose 'abuse' of US tax dollars

-John Bolton's home raided by federal agents

Maxwell says she never saw Trump do anything inappropriate, new DOJ docs reveal

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell told the Department of Justice earlier in 2025 that she never saw President Donald Trump act inappropriately, according to DOJ documents released Friday of her interview. 

"I think they were friendly like people are in social settings. I don't — I don't think they were close friends or I certainly never witnessed the President in any of — I don't recall ever seeing him in his house, for instance." she told the DOJ. "I actually never saw the President in any type of massage setting. I never witnessed the president in any inappropriate setting in any way. The president was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects." 

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche interviewed Epstein associate Maxwell at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida, in July, where she has been serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking…READ MORE.
 

AG Bondi, Jeffrey Epstein, and President Trump

Attorney General Pam Bondi released the first phase of the Epstein files in February.  (Getty Images)

White House

BOLTON STONED: John Bolton blasted by Trump ally Roger Stone, who faced Biden FBI raid: 'Karma is a b----'

JUDICIAL CLASH: Jackson scathing dissent levels partisan charge at colleagues after high-profile ruling

Justice Jackson speaks at a judicial conference

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the nation's highest court, speaks at the 60th Commemoration of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing on September 15, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama.  (Butch Dill - Pool/Getty Images)

'WORKING BACKWARDS': 'Leftist' taxpayer-funded academy sparks backlash after moving against Trump's rollback of key regulation

'UNFOCUSED': Trump–Bolton feud back in focus after FBI raid: 'Never had a clue … what a dope!'

Donald Trump and John Bolton

Then-National Security Advisor John R. Bolton listens as then-President Donald J. Trump meets with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte in the Oval Office at the White House July 18, 2019, in Washington.  (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

'WONDERFUL JOB': Longtime Trump ally formally succeeds Whatley as Republican Party chair

SECURITY SPOTLIGHT: Bolton tweet shows focus was elsewhere as FBI searched his house

TESTING TRUTH: Jillian Michaels accuses CNN of 'lying,' 'smearing' her after viral slavery debate

ON DUTY: Hegseth authorizes 2,000 National Guard troops to carry weapons in DC if necessary
 

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at White House

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, from right, and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum listen as President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo)

 

World Stage

TRAITOR FOR CASH: US Navy sailor convicted of selling military secrets to China for a year and a half

BLOOD FOR MOSCOW: Kim Jong Un acknowledges deaths of 100 North Korean soldiers he sent to fight for Vladimir Putin

Kim hug soldier who survived war in Kursk

North Korean tyrant Kim Jong Un hugs surviving soldiers sent to fight for Vladimir Putin in Kursk region bordering Ukraine, in ceremony in North Korea on Aug. 22, 2025. (East2West)

Capitol Hill

'CRITICAL RESOURCES': GOP senator reveals which 'essential' measure will help crackdown on child trafficking

Sen. Marsha Blackburn ICE ride along

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., rode along with ICE officers as deportation efforts continue. (David Peinado/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Sen. Marsha Blackburn)

SWAMP STRIKE: James Comer praises Kash Patel for 'holding deep state accountable' as FBI raids John Bolton's home

Across America 

TRUCKER BRO NABBED: ICE arrests brother of illegal immigrant trucker in deadly Florida Turnpike wreck

CULTURE WAR: DeSantis fires back after Dem decries Florida's move to ditch LGBT rainbow colors from crosswalk in Orlando

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wearing sunglasses and holding his hand in out in front of himself

Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to reporters during a press conference as he stands on the airplane runway of Alligator Alcatraz in Ochopee, Florida, on July 25, 2025. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

FREE MAN: Abrego Garcia released from jail, will return to Maryland to await trial

IT'S A 'MESS': Trump hints at federal crackdown in Chicago amid DC anti-crime push

Chicago shooting police tape

Chicago police conduct an investigation after a shooting on Wabash Avenue between Madison and Washington streets on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Chicago. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) ((Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images))

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

