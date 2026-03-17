Pritzker scores big: Stratton wins Illinois Senate primary in test of governor’s clout

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Democratic Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton of Illinois is now a giant step closer to becoming only the fifth Black woman elected to the Senate in the nation's history.

Stratton on Tuesday topped Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Robin Kelly, her top two rivals among a crowded field of contenders, in a contentious and extremely expensive Democratic Senate primary, the Associated Press reports.

Stratton, a former state lawmaker who has served two terms as lieutenant governor under Gov. JB Pritzker, a fellow Democrat, will now be considered the clear frontrunner in blue-leaning Illinois to succeed Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, who's retiring at the end of the year after three decades in the Senate.

PRITZKER FLEXES POLITICAL MUSCLE IN ILLINOIS' SENATE PRIMARY

The Democratic Senate primary, as well as down-ballot battles for a quartet of Chicago-area open House seats, were hotbeds for contentious party disagreements over battling illegal immigration and policy toward Israel, how best to push back against President Donald Trump's unprecedented second-term agenda, and the generational struggles among Democrats.

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Krishnamoorthi, who was born in India and immigrated to the U.S. with his family as a child, was the clear fundraising frontrunner in the Democratic primary, and spent big bucks to run ads. And a super PAC funded by crypto titans has shelled out nearly $10 million in support of Krishnamoorthi.

But Stratton was backed by Pritzker, who had plenty on the line in the Senate primary.

That's because the billionaire governor and potential 2028 White House contender, who was unopposed for his party's nomination as he seeks to become the first Democrat to serve three terms steering the nation's sixth-most populous state, dipped into his large war chest to dish out millions to fund a super PAC supporting Stratton

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The Senate primary was viewed as a test of Pritzker's political clout in Illinois as he likely gears up for a 2028 presidential run. The governor has seen his national profile skyrocket over the past 14 months as he's become a top Democrat leading the resistance to Trump.