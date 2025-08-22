Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

California

ICE arrests brother of illegal immigrant trucker in deadly Florida Turnpike wreck

Harneet Singh was a passenger in the truck that allegedly made a deadly U-turn on a Florida turnpike

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins slams Gavin Newsom as he departs CA with illegal trucker Video

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins slams Gavin Newsom as he departs CA with illegal trucker

(Language warning) Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins spoke out from Stockton Airport near I-5.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested the brother of Harjinder Singh – the illegal immigrant who allegedly killed three people on Florida’s Turnpike in St. Lucie County while using a median cut prescribed for emergency vehicles to illicitly make a U-Turn.

On Friday, ICE confirmed they had arrested Singh’s brother, Harneet Singh, 25, who was a passenger in Harjinder’s rig at the time of the crash. Officials said he is also in the U.S. illegally and was first detained on Monday.

Harjinder Singh later fled to California, where Lt. Gov. Jay Collins traveled to oversee his extradition.

"Three innocent people were killed in Florida because Gavin Newsom’s California Department of Motor Vehicles issued an illegal alien a Commercial Driver’s License—this state of governance is asinine," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

An illegal immigrant has been arrested after allegedly making an unauthorized U-turn in Florida last week that resulted in a crash that left three people dead, officials say.

Harjinder Singh, 28, was arrested after allegedly making an unauthorized U-turn in Florida last week that resulted in a crash that left three people dead, officials said. (St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office)

"How many more innocent people must die before Gavin Newsom stops playing games with the safety of the American public?" McLaughlin said.

"We pray for the victims and their families. Secretary Noem and DHS are working around the clock to protect the public and get these criminal illegal aliens out of America." 

Newsom’s office has strongly rejected any claims of culpability in the Singhs’ incident, claiming it was Florida who "let a murder suspect walk."

"California police had to step in and arrest him, and now Florida’s new LG is staging a photo op to pick him up," Newsom’s office said in a statement.

Harjinder Singh – who was originally denied a work permit by the first Trump administration – has since been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.

In comments to Fox News Digital, Newsom spokeswoman Diana Crofts-Pelayo defended the governor, after Collins expressed sentiments similar to McLaughlin on Thursday.

"So, let’s get this straight: Florida let a murder suspect walk, California police had to step in and arrest him and now Florida’s new LG is staging a photo op to pick him up?" Crofts-Pelayo told Fox News Digital.

Harjinder Singh’s reported English illiteracy was also raised as a concern by authorities after reports surfaced he only answered three of 12 verbal questions on his driver test and could only identify one street sign of four displayed.

