ICE arrests brother of illegal immigrant trucker in deadly Florida Turnpike wreck

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested the brother of Harjinder Singh – the illegal immigrant who allegedly killed three people on Florida’s Turnpike in St. Lucie County while using a median cut prescribed for emergency vehicles to illicitly make a U-Turn.

On Friday, ICE confirmed they had arrested Singh’s brother, Harneet Singh, 25, who was a passenger in Harjinder’s rig at the time of the crash. Officials said he is also in the U.S. illegally and was first detained on Monday.

Harjinder Singh later fled to California, where Lt. Gov. Jay Collins traveled to oversee his extradition.

"Three innocent people were killed in Florida because Gavin Newsom’s California Department of Motor Vehicles issued an illegal alien a Commercial Driver’s License—this state of governance is asinine," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

DESANTIS: STATE LINE WON'T PROTECT CRIMINAL ILLEGALS; SENDS 'CHUCK NORRIS' DEPUTY TO NAB FUGITIVE TRUCKER

"How many more innocent people must die before Gavin Newsom stops playing games with the safety of the American public?" McLaughlin said.

"We pray for the victims and their families. Secretary Noem and DHS are working around the clock to protect the public and get these criminal illegal aliens out of America."

Newsom’s office has strongly rejected any claims of culpability in the Singhs’ incident, claiming it was Florida who "let a murder suspect walk."

"California police had to step in and arrest him, and now Florida’s new LG is staging a photo op to pick him up," Newsom’s office said in a statement.

ILLEGAL TRUCKER ‘DEPORTED HIMSELF TO CA,' LAWMAKER SAYS, WHILE REVEALING SYSTEMIC CRISIS IN TRANSPORTATION

Harjinder Singh – who was originally denied a work permit by the first Trump administration – has since been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.

In comments to Fox News Digital, Newsom spokeswoman Diana Crofts-Pelayo defended the governor, after Collins expressed sentiments similar to McLaughlin on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So, let’s get this straight: Florida let a murder suspect walk, California police had to step in and arrest him and now Florida’s new LG is staging a photo op to pick him up?" Crofts-Pelayo told Fox News Digital.

Harjinder Singh’s reported English illiteracy was also raised as a concern by authorities after reports surfaced he only answered three of 12 verbal questions on his driver test and could only identify one street sign of four displayed.