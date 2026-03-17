Establishment Democrats fend off far-left influencer in primary to succeed Rep Jan Schakowsky

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Far-left social media influencer and former Media Matters journalist Kat Abughazaleh has lost her bid to replace a longtime House Democrat in Illinois.

Abughazaleh was one of 15 people running in a crowded primary to replace Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., who is retiring after nearly 30 years in Congress.

She lost to Daniel Biss, the mayor of Everston, Ill., and a former state lawmaker.

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The race to replace Schakowsky in Illinois' 9th Congressional District, a safe blue seat, has been a battle of the ages.

Abughazaleh, 26, is part of an increasingly politically active coterie of left-wing Gen Z activists who have been critical of the Democratic establishment.

Her campaign website touts "a new type of Democratic campaign," warning, "If you’re a right-wing billionaire or a member of the Democratic consultant class, this campaign isn’t for you."

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She notably said during a primary debate that she did not support the continued leadership of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

The progressive influencer also got indicted on federal charges late last year related to an incident in which agitators allegedly attacked an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vehicle outside a Chicago suburb holding facility.

Fine, who is supported by groups linked to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), said she would back Jeffries. She was the most moderate of the three front-runners.

Biss did not weigh in. He was the only candidate backed by Schakowsky in the race.

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Before becoming mayor of the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Biss ran for governor but lost his primary to Illinois' current leader, Gov. JB Pritzker.

The 9th Congressional District includes part of Chicago and its northern suburbs and is rated D+19 by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

The winner of Tuesday night's primary was all but assured to win the general election in November.