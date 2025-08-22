Bolton tweet during raid shows focus was elsewhere as FBI searched his house

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton posted an X message regarding the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine while taking a shot at President Donald Trump's peace efforts Friday morning as FBI agents raided his Maryland home.

"Russia has not changed its goal: drag Ukraine into a new Russian Empire," Bolton posted to his X account at 7:32 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

"Moscow has demanded that Ukraine cede territory it already holds and the remainder of Donetsk, which it has been unable to conquer," he continued, linking to an NPR interview he joined earlier in August. "Zelensky will never do so. Meanwhile, meetings will continue because Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize, but I don't see these talks making any progress,"

The X post was sent out as news broke that the former ambassador and national security advisor's home in Bethesda, Maryland, was raided by FBI agents who were spotted removing boxes from the property. The agents first responded to the home at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, according to the New York Post's exclusive report on the raid.

Bolton was not arrested or in custody amid the early morning raids.

The searches are focused on potential classified documents agents believe Bolton may still possess, one source told Fox News.

FBI Director Kash Patel, without specifically naming Bolton or the raid, posted to X at 7:03 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time Friday: "NO ONE is above the law…@FBI agents on mission."

"Public corruption will not be tolerated," FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino shared in his own post Friday morning.

Bolton served as Trump's national security advisor between 2018 and 2019, before Trump ousted him because they "disagreed strongly" on policy issues.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House," Trump tweeted in 2019. "I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week."

In the years between Bolton's ousting and Trump's second presidency, Trump repeatedly has slammed his former national security advisor, including claiming he would have sparked "World War Six," and calling him "one of the dumbest people in Government" back in 2023.

Bolton has taken shots of his own at Trump, including claiming in a 2020 interview that Trump lacks "the competency to carry out the job."

"I don’t think he’s fit for office," Bolton said in 2020. "I don’t think he has the competency to carry out the job. There isn’t really any guiding principle that I was able to discern, other than what’s good for Donald Trump’s reelection."

Upon Trump's return to the Oval Office in January, the administration revoked Bolton's security clearance.

After news broke of the raid on Bolton's home, FBI officials were also spotted at the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations' office in Washington, D.C., removing boxes from the office. Bolton served as ambassador to the U.N. during former President George W. Bush's administration.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Bolton and his office for comment.

