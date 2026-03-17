Dem congressional candidate Bobby Pulido depicts lewd behavior in controversial music video for his song

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Latin Grammy-winning singer Bobby Pulido, now the Democratic nominee in Texas’ 15th Congressional District, appeared in a controversial music video depicting lewd behavior.

In a 2010 music video for his song "Dias de Ayer," Pulido portrayed a character wrapped in a red blanket engaging in indecent acts and appearing to expose himself to a woman seated next to him on a plane.

According to the New York Post, Pulido faced questions from the Mexican press about his sexuality following the release of the video.

"People are opening up more. I can even tell you that when I started my career, I saw the whole situation (of gays) very differently. At first, they said I was gay; there were rumors that I was like that," Pulido said in a 2010 interview with the outlet El Norte, translated from Spanish.

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Pulido responded to comments about sexuality in several posts, including a 2019 post on his personal X account: "Igualmente amigo, no homo."

In a 2015 post, Pulido taunted pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli, who later served a seven-year prison sentence, writing, "Don’t drop the soap a–hole."

After announcing his campaign last fall, Pulido faced scrutiny over resurfaced posts linking to explicit websites on his personal X account, as well as a post that appeared to show him urinating on President Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

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The Democratic nominee also drew backlash over past vulgar attacks against Trump, including posting the Spanish translation of "f--- your mother."

"I’d like to give you the biggest ‘f--- you,’ you piece of s---, a--hole, d--- head, son of a b----," Pulido wrote in another post.

Pulido also drew attention after previously describing himself as a "winter Texan" for spending much of the year in Mexico.

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Pulido is vying for the seat currently held by Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, a two-term incumbent.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Pulido for comment.

Fox News Digital's Leo Briceno contributed to this report.