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Texas

Dem congressional candidate Bobby Pulido depicts lewd behavior in controversial music video for his song

Singer previously posted vulgar verbal attacks against Trump and faced questions about explicit social media content

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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Dem candidate calls himself a "winter Texan" over time spent in Mexico Video

Dem candidate calls himself a "winter Texan" over time spent in Mexico

Bobby Pulido says he owns a home and regularly travels to Mexico as he pursues bid to congressional office in Texas. (Credit: My PVT Network/YouTube - Oct. 10, 2023)

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Latin Grammy-winning singer Bobby Pulido, now the Democratic nominee in Texas’ 15th Congressional District, appeared in a controversial music video depicting lewd behavior.

In a 2010 music video for his song "Dias de Ayer," Pulido portrayed a character wrapped in a red blanket engaging in indecent acts and appearing to expose himself to a woman seated next to him on a plane.

According to the New York Post, Pulido faced questions from the Mexican press about his sexuality following the release of the video.

"People are opening up more. I can even tell you that when I started my career, I saw the whole situation (of gays) very differently. At first, they said I was gay; there were rumors that I was like that," Pulido said in a 2010 interview with the outlet El Norte, translated from Spanish.

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Bobby Pulido

Bobby Pulido, Democratic Congressional candidate for Texas, speaks during a "Take Back Texas" campaign event with State Representative James Talaricos in Edinburg, Texas, on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (Gabriel V. Cardenas/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Pulido responded to comments about sexuality in several posts, including a 2019 post on his personal X account: "Igualmente amigo, no homo."

In a 2015 post, Pulido taunted pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli, who later served a seven-year prison sentence, writing, "Don’t drop the soap a–hole."

After announcing his campaign last fall, Pulido faced scrutiny over resurfaced posts linking to explicit websites on his personal X account, as well as a post that appeared to show him urinating on President Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

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Bobby Pulido, left, pictured alongside Trump's Hollywood star, right

A resurfaced post appeared to show Bobby Pulido urinating on President Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star, prompting backlash. (Medios y Media/Getty Images and )

The Democratic nominee also drew backlash over past vulgar attacks against Trump, including posting the Spanish translation of "f--- your mother."

"I’d like to give you the biggest ‘f--- you,’ you piece of s---, a--hole, d--- head, son of a b----," Pulido wrote in another post.

Pulido also drew attention after previously describing himself as a "winter Texan" for spending much of the year in Mexico.

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Bobby Pulido

Bobby Pulido holding his award at the Annual Latin Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony on Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)

Pulido is vying for the seat currently held by Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, a two-term incumbent.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Pulido for comment.

Fox News Digital's Leo Briceno contributed to this report.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

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