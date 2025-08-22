Expand / Collapse search
John Bolton blasted by Trump ally Roger Stone, who faced Biden FBI raid: 'Karma is a b----'

The Nixon acolyte celebrated Bolton's predicament, amid the ex-diplomat's fierce critiques of Trump

By Charles Creitz Fox News
James Comer says Bolton raid is a 'positive': Trump team is 'serious' about accountability Video

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., discusses the FBI raid at former Amb. John Bolton's home.

Longtime Republican consultant Roger Stone lambasted Trump adviser-turned-staunch-critic John Bolton following the FBI raid on his Bethesda, Maryland residence on Friday.

"Good morning. John Bolton. How does it feel to have your home raided at 6 o'clock in the morning?" Stone riffed on X, six years after the Biden FBI raided his own Fort Lauderdale home in an operation to which CNN was reportedly tipped off to.

"Wait! Where was CNN?" added Stone, who has often criticized Republicans who become disloyal to President Donald Trump.

"What goes around comes around- and Roger Stone still ‘did nothing wrong,’" he said, quoting the catchphrase and shirts that were circulated after his 2019 raid.

JOHN BOLTON'S HOME AND OFFICE RAIDED BY FEDERAL AGENTS

roger-stone-nixon-salute-2024

GOP political consultant Roger J. Stone Jr., gives the Nixon Salute at a 2024 event. (Reuters/Cheney Orr)

Stone, who began his political career volunteering for 1964 presidential nominee Sen. Barry Goldwater, R-Ariz., before moving on to advising President Richard Nixon, also posted a photo of himself from his arrest wearing a "Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong" shirt.

Stone continued his critique of Bolton later Friday morning with another X post that included a split photo of the two men:

"The man on the left had his home rated at 6 am because he did something wrong. The man on the right had his home raided at 6 am because he didn't. Karma is b----."

BIDEN DOJ DROPS LAWSUIT AGAINST JOHN BOLTON OVER 2020 BOOK RELEASE

He later released a mock statement claiming Bolton admitted his signature mustache was "appropriated from a member of the Village People."

Bolton, who held diplomatic posts under Presidents George H. W. and George W. Bush before joining President Donald Trump’s first administration, later broke with Trump over his handling of COVID-19, his approach to diplomacy, and the impeachment saga.

Trump often returned fire at Bolton after their messy breakup, and Stone occasionally chimed in to defend his longtime friend from New York.

After Bolton attacked Trump’s choice of Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence, calling her a "serious threat to national security" – Stone returned fire.

"Watching war pig John Bolton attack the appointment of Tulsi Gabbard as DNI makes me all the more certain that she is precisely the right person for the job," Stone said in November.

After the raid on Bolton’s home, FBI agents were also seen in DuPont Circle, D.C., removing boxes from the Baltimore native’s personal office.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.

