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Midterm Elections

Illinois Republicans select Don Tracy in primary elections for Sen. Durbin's seat

Tracy focused on lowering everyday costs through competition and consumer choice

By Amanda Macias , Paul Steinhauser Fox News
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Durbin makes official retirement announcement Video

Durbin makes official retirement announcement

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., gives a retirement announcement from home in Springfield where he announced his first Senate bid.

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Illinois Republicans on Tuesday selected Don Tracy as their nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat created by Sen. Dick Durbin’s retirement, sending them into a general election race in a state Democrats have long dominated at the federal level.

Former Illinois GOP Chair Don Tracy entered the race as one of the best-known Republicans in the field and quickly emerged as an early fundraising leader. 

His campaign focused on lowering living costs through market competition, greater consumer choice and negotiated prescription drug prices.

Tracy is seeking the seat being vacated by Durbin, the Senate’s longtime No. 2 Democrat, who announced he would not seek reelection in 2026, ending a Senate tenure that began with his election in 1996 and setting off a scramble in both parties for one of Illinois’ highest-profile offices.

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Illinois GOP chairman Don Tracy is seen at a campaign rally in Springfield, Illinois.

Illinois GOP chairman Don Tracy was widely seen as the highest-profile Republican in the race. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service/Getty Images)

The Republican primary field also included attorney Jeannie Evans, businessman Casey Chlebek, R. Cary Capparelli, Pamela Long and Jimmy Lee Tillman.

Polls in Illinois closed at 7 p.m. Central on Tuesday.

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On the Democratic side, Rep. Robin Kelly, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton are competing to succeed Durbin. 

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has thrown his sizable war chest behind Stratton in a primary that is viewed as a test of his political clout in his home state as he likely gears up for a 2028 presidential run. The governor has seen his national profile skyrocket over the past year as he's become a top Democrat leading the resistance to President Donald Trump’s second-term agenda.

Meanwhile, Krishnamoorthi is the clear fundraising frontrunner in the race and has spent big bucks to run ads. And a super PAC funded by crypto titans has shelled out nearly $10 million to back him.

Tracy now advances to the general election, where he will try to compete in a state that has trended decisively Democratic in federal contests. Indeed, whoever wins the Democratic nomination will be considered the clear front-runner in the general election in a state where no GOP contender has won statewide in a dozen years.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and politics for Fox News Digital.

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