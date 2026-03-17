Democrat Patty García gains party’s nomination after controversial last-minute dropout by incumbent

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Democrat Patty García secured her party’s nomination for Illinois’ 4th Congressional District after a controversial last-minute decision by her former boss, incumbent Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García, not to seek re-election allowed her to run unopposed.

A heavily Hispanic district situated in Chicago and its suburbs, Illinois’ 4th Congressional District is considered one of the deepest-blue House districts in the country, giving García a marked advantage in the November general election.

After serving on Rep. García’s staff since his 2019 election, she is widely considered his handpicked successor. The two are not related. Rep. García sparked controversy last fall when he announced he would not seek re-election two days after the filing deadline had passed. The maneuver left only García on the ballot, forcing progressive candidates Byron Sigcho-Lopez and Mayra Macías to run as independents.

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Critics called the maneuver an unfair attempt by Rep. García to tip the scales in his district’s next election. The House later passed a resolution of disapproval against him, led by fellow Democrat Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash. Nearly two dozen House Democrats defied Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., to vote in favor of the rebuke.

The measure passed 236 to 183, with 23 Democrats joining Republicans to rebuke Rep. García. Four lawmakers voted "present" — Reps. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., Suhas Subramanyam, D-Va., and Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio.

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García is a Chicago native and longtime Democratic political strategist who has served as Rep. García’s chief of staff since 2023. She is running on a progressive platform that closely mirrors her boss’s priorities and is pro-union and a staunch opponent of President Donald Trump.

Her campaign website states that immigration enforcement is "being used to terrorize working-class communities." She has pledged to work to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with her website stating, "Patty has confronted abusive tactics head-on and will fight for dignity, due process, and to abolish ICE so families can live without fear."

The general election in District 4 will be a clash among progressives. Sigcho-Lopez is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, a socialist political group that has seen a resurgence in American politics with the election of figures such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

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Meanwhile, Macías states on her campaign website that she is running for Congress "because everything she has fought for is being rolled back and the community that raised her is being directly targeted by the Trump Administration."

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind and Leo Briceno contributed to this report.