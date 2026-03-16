AIPAC-backed Chicago Democrat loses primary despite outside spending blitz

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Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Evrvin failed to defeat a crowded field of Democratic candidates Tuesday for a deep-blue House seat, despite the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) spending aggressively to put her over the top.

Conyears-Ervin's loss represents a notable defeat for the pro-Israel group, which frequently intervenes in Democratic primaries.

State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Ill., won the 13-way primary ballot after weathering a torrent of attack ads powered by the cryptocurrency industry. Ford touted the endorsement of Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill, who represented the district incorporating parts of the city’s South Side and western suburbs for nearly three decades.

AIPAC and its affiliates spent more than $5 million boosting Conyears-Ervin. The Chicago Democrat also had the support of the city’s influential teachers’ unions and the cryptocurrency industry.

Ford's GOP opponent will face a steep battle to win the general election in the Democrat-heavy district. In 2024, former Vice President Kamala Harris won more than 80% of the vote in the district, where Black Americans constitute a plurality.

Conyears-Ervin previously came up short in a primary challenge against Davis in 2024, though her campaign was marred by allegations that she misused city funds for personal use and retaliated against whistleblowers. The Chicago Democrat paid a $30,000 fine in 2025 to resolve the charges brought by a city ethics panel.

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Eleven other Democratic candidates were on the ballot in a free-for-all contest to replace Davis.

Jason Friedman, a real estate developer and philanthropist, also failed to receive a sizable share of votes despite outraising the field. AIPAC's main super PAC spent tens of thousands of dollars attacking his candidacy.

Progressive activist Kina Collins and several other left-wing candidates appeared to split the vote among voters hailing from the party's leftward flank.

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AIPAC, a frequent player in congressional races, has had mixed success intervening in 2026 primaries so far.

In February, the group was successful in torpedoing former Rep. Tom Malinowski’s comeback bid in a New Jersey special election, but a Democrat with even more hostile views toward Israel narrowly won the primary. That candidate, Analilia Mejia, who is endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is on track to win the general election in April in the Democrat-held seat.

The group also spent heavily against several other Illinois Democrats running in other primary contests who have views critical of Israel, including media personality Kat Abughzaleh.

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Conyears-Ervin has served as Chicago’s city treasurer since 2019 and previously did a one-term stint in the state legislature.