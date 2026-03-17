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JB Pritzker

As 2028 buzz builds, Pritzker draws Republican challenger in showdown for Illinois governor

Former state Sen. Darren Bailey will take on the Democratic incumbent

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
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Pritzker: It seems like I live rent-free in Trump's head Video

Pritzker: It seems like I live rent-free in Trump's head

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker reacts to the Trump administration’s immigration raids in Chicago and explains how he thinks federal and local governments should ‘properly get the bad guys off the street’ on ‘Special Report.’ 

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As Gov. JB Pritzker aims to make history as the first Democrat to win three terms as Illinois governor, the potential 2028 presidential contender now knows which Republican challenger he'll face off against in this year's election.

Former state Sen. Darren Bailey on Tuesday topped three rivals to win the Republican gubernatorial nomination, the Associated Press reports.

PRITZKER FLEXES POLITICAL MUSCLE IN ILLINOIS' SENATE PRIMARY

Darren Bailey speaks to a crowd

Former Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, the Republican nominee who lost to Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker by more than 12 points in the 2022 gubernatorial election, is running a second straight time for governor. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

Bailey, a farmer, is a familiar face to Illinois Republicans. The conservative firebrand, strong supporter of President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement, trounced the competition in the 2022 GOP primary before losing to Pritzker by more than 12 points in the general election.

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This time around, Bailey defeated conservative commentator Ted Dabrowski, who was backed by some major Republican mega donors, video gambling magnate Rick Heidner, who was able to self-fund from his personal fortune, and DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick.

From left, Ted Dabrowski, James Mendrick and Rick Heidner

Republican gubernatorial candidates Ted Dabrowski, from left, James Mendrick and Rick Heidner debate at WFLD-Channel 32 in Chicago on Feb. 24, 2026. Previous GOP gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey, who is running again, wasn't present. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Pritzker was unopposed as he cruised to the Democratic nomination.

The governor, a member of the Pritzker family that owns the Hyatt hotel chain and who has launched several venture capital and investment startups, has seen his national profile skyrocket over the past year as he's become a top Democrat leading the resistance to Trump's unprecedented second-term agenda.

Pritzker at a press conference

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker faces no opposition in the Democratic gubernatorial primary as he seeks a third term steering the blue-leaning Midwestern state. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

This year's gubernatorial election, in which Pritzker is the clear favorite in Democrat-dominated Illinois, is seen by political pundits as a tune-up for the governor as he likely gears up for a 2028 White House run.

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Fox News' Hannah Brennan contributed to this story

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

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