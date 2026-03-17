As 2028 buzz builds, Pritzker draws Republican challenger in showdown for Illinois governor

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As Gov. JB Pritzker aims to make history as the first Democrat to win three terms as Illinois governor, the potential 2028 presidential contender now knows which Republican challenger he'll face off against in this year's election.

Former state Sen. Darren Bailey on Tuesday topped three rivals to win the Republican gubernatorial nomination, the Associated Press reports.

PRITZKER FLEXES POLITICAL MUSCLE IN ILLINOIS' SENATE PRIMARY

Bailey, a farmer, is a familiar face to Illinois Republicans. The conservative firebrand, strong supporter of President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement, trounced the competition in the 2022 GOP primary before losing to Pritzker by more than 12 points in the general election.

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This time around, Bailey defeated conservative commentator Ted Dabrowski, who was backed by some major Republican mega donors, video gambling magnate Rick Heidner, who was able to self-fund from his personal fortune, and DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick.

Pritzker was unopposed as he cruised to the Democratic nomination.

The governor, a member of the Pritzker family that owns the Hyatt hotel chain and who has launched several venture capital and investment startups, has seen his national profile skyrocket over the past year as he's become a top Democrat leading the resistance to Trump's unprecedented second-term agenda.

This year's gubernatorial election, in which Pritzker is the clear favorite in Democrat-dominated Illinois, is seen by political pundits as a tune-up for the governor as he likely gears up for a 2028 White House run.

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Fox News' Hannah Brennan contributed to this story