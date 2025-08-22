John Bolton's home raided by federal agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI agents raided the Maryland home of former National Security Advisor John Bolton on Friday morning, Fox News Digital has learned.

The search focused on potential classified documents agents believe Bolton may still possess, according to one source.

Bolton, who served as President Donald Trump’s national security advisor from 2018 to 2019, is not in custody or under arrest.

The raid took place at around 7 a.m. local time and minutes later FBI Director Kash Patel took to X with a cryptic post.

"NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission," he wrote without directly referencing the raid.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino shared the post and wrote, "Public corruption will not be tolerated."

Meanwhile, Attorney General Pam Bondi also warned, "America’s safety isn’t negotiable. Justice will be pursued. Always."

