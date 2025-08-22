Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

John Bolton's home raided by federal agents

The search focused on potential classified documents agents believe Bolton may still possess, according to one source

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan , David Spunt Fox News
close
John Boltons home raided by federal agents Video

John Boltons home raided by federal agents

Fox News David Spunt provides details on the FBI raid at former Trump National Security Advisor John Boltons home in Maryland as FBI Director Kash Patel tweets, NO ONE is above the law.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI agents raided the Maryland home of former National Security Advisor John Bolton on Friday morning, Fox News Digital has learned.

The search focused on potential classified documents agents believe Bolton may still possess, according to one source.

Bolton, who served as President Donald Trump’s national security advisor from 2018 to 2019, is not in custody or under arrest.

The raid took place at around 7 a.m. local time and minutes later FBI Director Kash Patel took to X with a cryptic post. 

John Bolton

Federal agents raided the Maryland home of former National Security Advisor John Bolton on Friday morning, according to two senior government enforcement sources briefed on the matter. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission," he wrote without directly referencing the raid. 

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino shared the post and wrote, "Public corruption will not be tolerated."

Meanwhile, Attorney General Pam Bondi also warned, "America’s safety isn’t negotiable. Justice will be pursued. Always."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue