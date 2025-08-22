James Comer praises Kash Patel for 'holding deep state accountable' as FBI raids John Bolton's home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., is lauding FBI Director Kash Patel and other Trump administration officials for their promises to take down the "deep state" as federal agents raided John Bolton's home and office.

"I don't know what John Bolton did. Obviously, he deserves due process," Comer told "America's Newsroom" on Friday.

"But I do believe that Kash Patel and [Attorney General] Pam Bondi and [CIA Director] John Ratcliffe and [Director of National Intelligence] Tulsi Gabbard are serious about holding the deep state accountable for all the mistakes and all the abuses of power that we've witnessed from the deep state over the past decades."

Comer pointed to Patel's post on X early on Friday morning that said "NO ONE is above the law."

"I think today's a positive day. We'll see what Bolton had in his possession," Comer said.

Meanwhile, the chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., said in a statement that he was "monitoring the situation closely."

"While all accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, the news of this situation is incredibly troubling. Nobody is above the law," Crawford said, adding that he was grateful for Patel and Bondi's "professionalism" in the matter.

A spokesperson for the committee told Fox News Digital that the FBI gave Crawford, as well as the top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., prior notice before executing the raid. Fox News Digital reached out to Himes' office for comment.

Federal agents raided Bolton's Maryland home in the early hours of Friday morning. Agents were also seen going into Bolton's Washington, D.C., office.

A source told Fox News that the raid was related to potential classified documents in Bolton's possession.

Bolton served as President Donald Trump's national security advisor from April 2018 through early September 2019, during the Republican leader's first term.

He was previously ambassador to the United Nations under former President George W. Bush, from August 2005 through December 2006.

Since leaving the first Trump administration, however, Bolton has not shied away from criticizing the president on matters of national security and other issues.

Bolton, a lifelong Republican, made headlines in late 2024 when he announced he would not be voting for Trump in the November election, but rather writing in former Vice President Dick Cheney's name.

Fox News Digital reached out to a spokesperson for Rep. Robert Garia, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, for a response to Comer.