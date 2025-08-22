Expand / Collapse search
Hegseth authorizes 2,000 National Guard troops to carry weapons in DC if necessary: US official

'You got to be tough. You got to do your job,' President Trump told law enforcement personnel in D.C.

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf , Liz Friden Fox News
The Trump administration is cracking down on crime in D.C. and mobilizing National Guard soldiers and airmen.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has authorized almost 2,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen to be armed in Washington, D.C. if their mission requires it, a U.S. official confirmed to FOX News. 

"At the direction of the Secretary of Defense, JTF-DC members supporting the mission to lower the crime rate in our nation’s capital will soon be on mission with their service-issued weapons, consistent with their mission and training," a U.S. defense official told FOX News.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the White House

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, from right, and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum listen as President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in Washington. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo)

"The Interim Commanding General of the D.C. National Guard retains the authority to make any necessary force posture adjustments in coordination with the D.C. Metropolitan Police and Federal law enforcement partners. The D.C. National Guard remains committed to safeguarding the District of Columbia and serving those who live, work, and visit the District," the official added.

The troops could start carrying weapons in the coming days, though they will not be able to make arrests. Additionally, they will still be under orders to temporarily detain people if needed before transferring them to law enforcement as soon as possible.

National Guard troops in D.C.

South Carolina National Guard soldiers keep watch as travelers arrive at the entrance to Union Station near the Capitol, Thursday, Aug 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Mariam Zuhaib/AP Photo)

On Thursday, President Donald Trump met with law enforcement personnel on the front lines of his crime crackdown. The president also said he was flooded with calls thanking him, telling the law enforcement personnel that it was "a great tribute to you."

"We want to make this absolutely perfect. It's our capital. And, I guess it used to be many years ago, safe, but it's certainly not had a, a very good run. And you got to be strong. You got to be tough. You got to do your job. Whatever it takes to do your job, you got to do your job," Trump said.

The same day as Trump's meeting with law enforcement, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confirmed to Fox News Digital that there had not been a homicide in the city for over a week, coinciding with the crackdown.

MPD released its 2025 Year-to-Date Crime Comparison on Friday, which noted that violent crime in the city has dropped by 27% since 2024, including a 12% decrease in homicides. The city saw an 8% dip in crime over the last year, according to MPD's report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

