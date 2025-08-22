DeSantis fires back after Dem decries Florida's move to ditch LGBT rainbow colors from crosswalk in Orlando

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fired back after Democratic state Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith decried the state's move to nix rainbow colors from a crosswalk in Orlando near the site of the 2016 mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub that left 49 dead and others wounded.

In a video that he posted on Thursday, the state lawmaker said "the Florida Department of Transportation, in the middle of the night, ripped the rainbow colors off of this city crosswalk."

Responding to a media outlet's post on X which featured Smith's video, DeSantis asserted, "We will not allow our state roads to be commandeered for political purposes."

"The rainbow crosswalk was APPROVED by FDOT years ago to honor the 49 + enhance pedestrian safety for those who come to pay their respects. You looked survivors in the eye + promised they would never be forgotten-- then betrayed them for political ambition. They won't be erased," Smith fired back in a post.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has also decried the Sunshine State's move.

"We are devastated to learn that overnight the state painted over the Pulse Memorial crosswalk on Orange Avenue. This callous action of hastily removing part of a memorial to what was at the time our nation's largest mass shooting, without any supporting safety data or discussion, is a cruel political act," Dyer said in a statement issued on Thursday.

"The City of Orlando's safety crosswalks were all installed in close coordination with the state and adhere to national safety standards. In fact, the crosswalk that is part of the Pulse Memorial was installed by the state," he continued.

FDOT provided Fox News Digital with a lengthy statement on Friday.

The department asserted that it must "ensure the safety and consistency of public roadways and transportation systems," which "means ensuring our roadways are not utilized for social, political, or ideological interests."

"Earlier this year, the Department completed a months-long process of updating the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) with input from representatives of state and local governments. This update included a prohibition on non-uniform traffic control devices, such as pavement markings on state and local roads," the statement continued. "In June, FDOT notified all local governments of these updates and revised provisions of Florida Statutes that give the Department authority to withhold state funds for noncompliance. This was followed by similar policy updates from USDOT Secretary Duffy.

"Last week, local governments not in compliance for local roads began receiving notifications to bring their roadways up to state standards to ensure locals govern themselves accordingly," FDOT added. "In addition to ensuring all local governments comply, FDOT completed a review of all state-maintained roadways and is now correcting pavement markings not in compliance. That includes street art previously installed on state right of way, such as the intersection of Orange Avenue in question.

FDOT's statement concluded, "Transportation infrastructure is for the movement of people and goods. In this case, while the crosswalk has been restored to its proper form, local efforts are underway to construct a permanent memorial on adjacent properties funded by the State of Florida. Any attempt to suggest otherwise is false."