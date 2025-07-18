Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Mamdani Laughs Off Question About 'Communist' Label

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

- Trump directs AG Bondi to work on unsealing grand jury transcripts in Epstein case: ‘We are ready’

- Congress sends $9B spending cuts package to Trump's desk after late-night House vote

- NYC Democratic socialist Mamdani meets top Democrat with endorsement decision on the line

Mamdani Ducks 'Communist' Question from Reporter

EXCLUSIVE: ASTORIA, N.Y. - New York City's Democratic mayoral nominee, Zohran Mamdani, refused to respond to questions from Fox News Digital about critics calling him a communist and whether he plans to walk back any of his far-left statements. 

Outside his Queens apartment on Friday morning, Mamdani laughed off the questions and did not answer, despite mounting scrutiny as the mayor's race between himself, Mayor Eric Adams, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa heat up.

"Do you have any response to those who label you a communist?" Fox News Digital asked Mamdani. "Do you plan on walking back any statements when you meet with [House] leader Jeffries like seizing the means of production?"

Mamdani repeatedly laughed, but did not answer the questions… READ MORE.

Zohran Mamdani closeup shot laughing

Zohran Mamdani leaves his home in Queens, New York, Friday, July 18, 2025. The Mayoral candidates expected to meet with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries later this morning. (Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

White House

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: Who is Annie Tomasini? The longtime Biden loyalist subpoenaed to testify about his alleged mental decline

OPENED RECORDS: EXCLUSIVE: DOJ emails show Biden White House communicated over Garland memo

HIDDEN TESTIMONY: Legal pathway clearly exists for Trump's request to make Epstein grand jury testimony public

EVEN PLAYING FIELD: Trump Interior Department moves to dismantle 'regulatory favoritism' for wind, solar projects

WOKE WASTE SLASHED: FIRST ON FOX: DHS cancels $18.5 million in Biden-era grants designated to fund LGBTQ and DEI programs

'ANY AND ALL': Trump directs AG Bondi to work on unsealing grand jury transcripts in Epstein case: ‘We are ready’

Trump and Bondi in briefing

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks alongside President Donald Trump on recent Supreme Court rulings in the briefing room at the White House on June 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

World Stage

'WATCHING CLOSELY': Trump calls for immediate end to ‘unjust’ trial of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

PLAYING MEDIATOR: State Department said US 'unequivocally condemns' Israeli airstrike in Syria, calls for 'dialogue'

KREMLIN RAGES: Russia says NATO threatens WWIII in latest deterrence plan that could take down Kaliningrad ‘faster than ever’

MOVEMENT LIMITED: Police search former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's home, political headquarters

DANGER ZONE: Regional powers clash after Israel targets Syrian territory in defense of vulnerable Druze civilians

Capitol Hill

PLEADING FOR HELP: Pro-Israel GOP congressman says military strikes on Syria are 'suicidal' and 'mocking' Trump

SILENT TRUTH: Third ex-Biden WH aide pleads Fifth in House GOP cover-up probe

VIRAL VITRIOL: Stefanik uses viral CEO cheating photo to slam Mamdani, Hochul

CIRCLE OF TRUST: Longtime Joe Biden aide to appear under subpoena after Jill's 'work husband' pleads Fifth

SOCIALIST TAKEOVER: SCOOP: House Republican campaign arm anchors Mamdani to potentially vulnerable Democrats

SIGNATURE SCANDAL: Republican introduces measure to ban autopen use when presidents sign certain items

DEFICIT DEAL: Congress sends $9B spending cuts package to Trump's desk after late-night House vote

Johnson and Trump shaking hands

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, left, and President Donald Trump shake hands during an Invest America roundtable in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington on June 9, 2025. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

BUDGET BATTLE BLUES: Trump's modest spending cuts package survives narrow Senate vote as some Republicans break ranks

FARM AID: GOP senator reveals the 'dirty' secret to Trump's Make America Healthy Again movement

'SIGNIFICANT STEP': PETA applauds GOP lawmakers' demand to halt NIH funding for 'cruel' overseas animal testing

FOLLOW THE MONEY: House Republicans allege Biden-Harris admin funded anti-Netanyahu protests before Oct. 7

Across America 

NEW FACES SURGE: Mamdani-mentum: Who are the other socialist candidates soaring among Democrats

NO COMMENT: Mamdani silent on 'communist' label, refuses to say if he will walk back radical positions

RETURN TO THE ROCK: EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration eyes Alcatraz reopening to house nation’s ‘worst of the worst’

alcatraz seen from above; Bondi and Burgum

Attorney General Pam Bondi and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum arrive at Alcatraz Island for a site inspection, Thursday, July 17, 2025, as part of a Trump administration review of potentially reopening the former prison. The facility, now a national park, is being evaluated for possible federal detention use. (Getty Images)

SLOGAN SHIFT: Mamdani walks back ‘globalize the intifada’ stance during NYC business meeting

RELIGIOUS LIBERTY WAR: Catholic bishops call mandatory reporting law 'brazen act of religious discrimination'

'CONDEMN THIS': Unearthed social media posts expose radical views of anti-ICE suspect captured by FBI

RADICAL RISING: NYC Democratic socialist Mamdani to meet top Democrat with endorsement decision on the line

TRY, TRY AGAIN: Republican who lost to Tim Walz in 2022 announces another Minnesota gubernatorial bid

