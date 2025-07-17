State Department says US 'unequivocally condemns' Israeli airstrike in Syria, calls for 'dialogue'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the United States does not support recent Israeli airstrikes on Syria and called for "dialogue" between the two Middle East powers.

"The United States unequivocally condemns the violence. All parties must step back and engage in meaningful dialogue that leads to a lasting ceasefire," Bruce announced at a State Department press briefing Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes in the Syrian capital of Damascus struck the country's Defense Ministry headquarters and an area near the presidential palace, killing three and injuring dozens of others, according to reports.

The Israeli military said it was intervening to defend the minority Druze population in southern Syria, a community that shares a border with Israel, amid armed skirmishes between local Bedouin Sunni tribes and the recently installed Syrian government.

"We are acting decisively to prevent the entrenchment of hostile elements beyond the border, protect Israeli citizens and prevent harm to Druze civilians," Eyal Zamir, chief of the Israeli Defense Forces' general staff, said during a situational assessment at the Syrian border.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Wednesday afternoon that an agreement had been reached between Israel and Syria to end the "troubling and horrifying situation."

"This will require all parties to deliver on the commitments they have made, and this is what we fully expect them to do," he added.

"Thankful to all sides for their break from chaos and confusion as we attempt to navigate all parties to a more durable and peaceful solution in Syria," U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack added.

When asked Thursday what prompted the Israeli strikes and whether the U.S. suspected any foreign fighters, like ISIS, of being involved in the conflict in Syria between the Bedouins and the Druze, Bruce said there will need to be continued investigation to figure out exactly why this Israeli airstrike occurred.

Rubio said Wednesday he believed Israel’s strike on the Syrian capital of Damascus was "likely" due to "a misunderstanding."

Bruce on Thursday responded to reporters' questions about what U.S. officials meant when they said "confusion" and "misunderstanding" from Israel were what led to their involvement.

"This is an ancient rivalry between the Druze and the Bedouins and violence ensued, the Syrians moving to that area to quell and stop that violence. And the Israelis, who see that occurring to the Druze community and their concerns, then entered what they assessed was something larger than what, or even not what it was at all," Bruce said at Thursday's briefing.

"The good news is, the story is, it stopped, as within the management of that larger conflict. Again, there's still skirmishes and other issues. … The Syrian government is going to have to lead — obviously, there will be other involvement — but lead in to this de-escalation and to the stability."

