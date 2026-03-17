DHS hits back at Illinois county clerk who told ICE to stay away from primary polling places

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The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) rebuked an Illinois clerk after she warned Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents that they "won’t be tolerated" at polling places ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek earlier this month warned ICE agents — whom she labeled "thugs" — to steer clear of polling stations, insisting illegal migrants do not vote in elections.

DHS pushed back on her comments in a statement to Fox News.

"ICE is not planning operations targeting polling locations. ICE conducts intelligence-driven targeted enforcement, and if an active public safety threat endangered a polling location, they may be arrested as a result of that targeted enforcement action," a DHS spokesperson said.

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Kaczmarek released a statement on March 3 railing against any potential ICE activity at polling sites, saying it is a crime for federal agents to interfere in elections or intimidate voters.

"It is a crime, punishable by up to five years in prison, to deploy federal ‘troops or armed men’ to any location where voting is taking place or elections are being held…" she said.

"Those crimes will not be tolerated in DuPage County. Not on my watch. ICE, go away. Do not even try. You will fail."

She also rejected claims that non-citizens vote, warning ICE not to use that argument to justify enforcement near polling places.

"To ICE and the masterminds who employ you, IT IS A MYTH that non-citizens vote on Election Day. The very LAST place an undocumented person wants to be on Election Day is anywhere near a polling place. If caught voting, it would mean deportation."

She also said DuPage County, the second-largest county in Illinois, was the first in the state to allow residents to vote at any polling location.

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"The electoral process in DuPage County is uniquely and inherently protected against ICE thugs," she said.

"That means ICE cannot target specific polling places to prevent those voters from having access to the polls, because if any ICE presence is reported, voters can simply go to any other of the 248 polling places throughout the county to cast their vote."

"So do not attempt to use that pretense to intimidate registered citizens and rob them of their constitutional right to vote."

Her office also set up a hotline for residents to report sightings of immigration agents or other federal personnel at polling places or early voting locations.

When asked for more details on her stance, Kaczmarek told Fox News Digital that ICE cannot use the pretense that undocumented people vote to interfere with elections.

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"ICE has taken citizens into custody for a variety of reasons including mistaken identity. Federal agents have killed American citizens during immigration enforcement operations. Registered voters should not fear exercising their right to vote," Kaczmarek said.

"It is against federal law for ICE to interfere with voting, and I want DuPage County voters to know that I will protect their right to free and fair elections."

Fox News’ Patrick McGovern contributed to this report.