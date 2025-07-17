Trump calls for immediate end to ‘unjust’ trial of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is calling for an immediate end to the trial of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who he said is the victim of "unjust" politically motivated attacks.

The Brazilian leader is facing an investigation and an upcoming trial accusing him of leading an attempted coup to stay in office after his 2022 election defeat. Earlier this week, Bolsonaro's son, Eduardo, was at the White House for meetings.

He later said in a video posted to social media that "decisions are being made" with respect to possible sanctions against Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes that the U.S. has been considering.

"I have seen the terrible treatment you are receiving at the hands of an unjust system turned against you. This should end immediately!" Trump wrote in a letter he sent to Bolsonaro, which the president posted on his Truth Social account Thursday evening.

"I share your commitment to listening to the voice of the people and I am very concerned about the attacks on free speech – both in Brazil and in the United States – coming out of the current government. I have strongly voiced my disapproval both publicly and through our Tariff policy."

Last week, Trump threatened a 50% tariff on products from Brazil in a letter to the country's president that cited the ongoing case against Bolsonaro.

In November, Federal Police filed a 884-page report with Brazilian Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet detailing the scheme that alleged Bolsonaro and 33 others participated in a plan to remain in power despite losing to current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. They allege it involved systematically sowing distrust of the electoral system among the populace, drafting a decree to give the plot a veneer of legality, pressuring top military brass to go along with the plan and inciting a riot in the capital.

A panel of justices on Brazil’s Supreme Court accepted the charges against Bolsonaro in March, and it ordered the former leader to stand trial. All five justices ruled in favor of accepting the charges, which included accusations involving a plan to poison Bolsonaro's successor and kill a Supreme Court judge.

Under Brazilian law , a coup conviction carries a sentence of up to 12 years. When combined with the other charges, it could result in a sentence of decades behind bars.

In his letter to Bolsonaro, Trump said it was his "sincere hope" that the government in Brazil "changes course, stops attacking political opponents, and ends their ridiculous censorship regime."

"I will be watching closely," Trump added.

For his part, Bolsonaro has denied any wrongdoing, telling reporters, "I have no concerns about the accusations, zero."

The Washington Post reported Thursday that, according to four sources familiar with the situation, the U.S. is considering levying sanctions against Judge Moraes, who is leading the case against Bolsonaro. The sanctions, according to the sources who spoke with the Post, would come under the Magnitsky Act, which allops the U.S. to impose sanctions against foreign nationals accused of corruption.

After Trump threatened 50% tariffs on Brazil over the case against Bolsonaro, his successor, Lula, vowed retaliation.

"If there’s no negotiation, the reciprocity law will be put to work. If he charges 50 (% tariffs) from us, we will charge 50 from them," Lula said, according to The Associated Press. "Respect is good. I like to offer mine, and I like to receive it."

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.