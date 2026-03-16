Dem mayoral forum goes off the rails as race heats up to replace longtime incumbent

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A forum featuring Democratic candidates for Washington, D.C. mayor descended into chaos on Saturday as frontrunners Kenyan McDuffie and Janeese Lewis George traded barbs over recent increases to utility pricing made by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

"Every single time she had the opportunity to vote against the public service commissioners, she voted yes — not once but twice," McDuffie, a former chairman of the D.C. Council, said.

The PSC, an independent agency, sets prices for utilities like gas, electricity and heating. The D.C. Council maintains oversight authority over the PSC but doesn’t directly manage its activities, according to their website.

Instead, the council confirms appointments for the group.

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Recently, the PSC approved a $33.4 million increase in overall revenue that it estimated would increase gas bills for D.C. residents by $11.24 a month, according a press release from the group.

Lewis George, a councilmember of Ward 4, the northernmost part of D.C., shot back at McDuffie’s attempts to tie her to the PSC’s changes.

"I’ve never voted — he’s been the chair," she said. "He’s been the chair. Let’s speak about it."

McDuffie doubled down as the crowd of attendees began to grow restless.

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"Do not fall for the banana in the tailpipe. It’s about leadership. It’s about results," McDuffie shouted.

The flurry of accusations and shouting unraveled the event as McDuffie momentarily stormed off the stage and attendees at the event joined in the chorus of yelling accusations.

In an attempt to restore order, one of the moderators urged the candidates and voters to calm down.

"Everybody — we not going to do this in the house of the Lord, cause I will start cussing," the moderator shouted.

The tumultuous forum comes amid the race to replace outgoing Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has held the role for 10 years.

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McDuffie has centered his campaign around affordability and safety. Lewis George, who has described herself as a democratic socialist, has stressed access to education, childcare and increased accountability for D.C. police. The pair will face off in a June 16 primary alongside a crowd of other office hopefuls.

The general election is set for November 8.

Fox News Digital reached out to McDuffie and Lewis George for comment.