Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Jeffrey Epstein

Legal pathway clearly exists for Trump's request to make Epstein grand jury testimony public

AG Bondi says DOJ preparing motion to unseal grand jury transcripts in Jeffrey Epstein case

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
close
White House responds to backlash over Epstein client list controversy Video

White House responds to backlash over Epstein client list controversy

Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reports on the White House's address of the Jeffrey Epstein client list uproar on 'The Story.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Grand jury transcripts like Jeffrey Epstein's are typically sealed -- but courts have the authority to make them public, as President Trump has called for in the disgraced financier's case, experts tell Fox News Digital.

"Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval," President Trump wrote on Truth Social in a post the attorney general shared on X Thursday night. "This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!"

Bondi added that her office would be ready to file a motion by Friday asking a federal judge to unseal the grand jury transcripts in connection with Epstein's case.

BONDI SHOULD RELEASE 'CREDIBLE' EPSTEIN FILES, TRUMP SAYS

Jeffrey Epstein mugshot

FILE: This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

He was indicted in 2019 on sex trafficking charges and died in custody before trial. His only convicted co-conspirator is his former lover, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is appealing her case and 20-year sentence. But questions have swirled for years about who else, if anyone, was involved in the trafficking. Other rich and powerful men have been accused in civil lawsuits, some of which were settled out of court.

While Florida passed a new law specifically to unseal Epstein's grand jury transcript from a state-level trafficking case in the early 2000s, such materials are usually kept secret without a court order.

DEMOCRATS CAPITALIZE ON GOP JEFFREY EPSTEIN FALLOUT WITH NEW DEMANDS FOR JIM JORDAN

President Trump Returns To The White House On Tuesday Evening

U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House after returning on Marine One on July 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"Grand jury transcripts are usually secret, but they can be unsealed by a judge upon a showing of compelling need," said Neama Rahmani, a Los Angeles trial attorney and former federal prosecutor. "The requesting party, in this case Bondi, has to show the need for disclosure outweighs the need for continued secrecy."

From there it's a judgment call for the courts, he said.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN COMMITTED SUICIDE BY ‘LIKELY’ HAD HELP, FORMER LAWYER CLAIMS

Trump and Bondi

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks alongside President Donald Trump on recent Supreme Court rulings in the briefing room at the White House on June 27, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"In this case, Epstein is dead, so the court will consider harm to the victims in deciding whether to grant the Department of Justice’s request.  There are no open criminal investigations or civil lawsuits that would typically be the basis for disclosure.  DOJ officials will have to explain why the unsealing is in the public’s interest.  Since the government is the party typically trying to keep the transcripts secret, and they’re taking the opposite approach here, I expect the judge to grant the request."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Victims' names and other details would likely still be redacted, according to Nicole Parker, a former FBI agent who was stationed in Florida, where Epstein kept one of his mansions.

"Americans are going to be greatly underwhelmed with the release of anything Epstein-related," she said. "There is no smoking gun. And for the record, there is nothing more that this administration would love to do than to put handcuffs on anyone that’s hurting a child."