EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration eyes Alcatraz reopening to house nation’s ‘worst of the worst’

EXCLUSIVE: Fox News was granted access to Alcatraz Island Thursday as U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum toured the infamous former prison in San Francisco at the direction of President Donald Trump.

The visit was part of an official review to determine whether the site could be brought back into use as a high-security federal detention center.

"This was an idea of the president," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt explained during a White House briefing Thursday in Washington, D.C. "He spoke about it in May and directed his administration to review a reopening plan for Alcatraz if it is possible."

After Trump’s May 5 announcement about reopening Alcatraz as a working prison, Bondi and Burgum joined Fox News correspondent David Spunt to visit "the Rock" to receive a briefing on the site and assess the 91-year-old former federal prison's infrastructure.

The visit, which included walk-throughs of the main cell blocks and off-limits areas normally closed to the public, was a fact-finding mission and not an official announcement of reopening.

Bondi and Burgum spent several hours inspecting the crumbling infrastructure while discussing the island’s potential for future federal use. They toured the prison and surrounding island, met with National Park Service (NPS) officials and directed staff to collaborate on a preliminary plan to rehabilitate the complex.

The island is managed by the NPS under the jurisdiction of the Department of the Interior.

If reactivated, it would be operated by the Bureau of Prisons, a division of the Department of Justice (DOJ).

"So many people remember Al Capone, but this isn’t about the past. It’s about what Alcatraz could be again," Spunt reported from the island. "They believe, along with their boss, the president, that this may be the symbol of law and order this administration is looking for."

Alcatraz operated as a federal prison from 1934 to 1963, originally operating as a military prison in the 1850s. The name derives from "Alcatraces" after Spanish explorer Juan Manuel de Ayala's 1775 exploration mission of San Francisco Bay. While its etymology has inspired debate, the Bureau of Prisons contends it most likely means "pelican" or "strange bird."



Alcatraz as a federal prison had a maximum capacity of 336 inmates, plus over 150 staff members and their families. At its peak in the early 1960s, the prison’s operating cost per inmate was over $10 per day, nearly double the national average, according to Bureau of Prisons data.

"This is a terrific facility," Bondi said. "It needs a lot of work, but no one has been known to escape from Alcatraz and survive."

Bondi told Fox News the prison could theoretically hold a range of offenders, including "violent criminals, federal predators and illegal aliens." She emphasized the symbolic value of its isolation and reputation for strict control.

Burgum said the goal is to evaluate the feasibility of restoring Alcatraz to its original use.

"It’s a federal property. Its original use was a prison. We’re here to take a look at whether it can serve that purpose again," he said.

The island in San Franciso Bay poses serious logistical challenges. Alcatraz has no direct power or water lines from the California mainland more than a mile away, and over 1 million gallons of water per month were once ferried in. Restoration would also require major upgrades to meet modern codes, including ADA compliance, environmental regulations and approval from the Bureau of Prisons and federal courts.

The DOJ this week sent letters to California sheriffs seeking information on undocumented migrants being released from state prisons. An administration official noted to Fox News Digital that while these letters reflect the DOJ’s ongoing public safety mission, they are not directly related to the Alcatraz review.

Not everyone is on board. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who represents San Francisco in Congress, called the initiative "the stupidest yet" from Trump.

The administration has not announced a timeline for a decision. Bondi and Burgum will report their findings to the president before any formal steps are taken.

After its closure in 1963 due to high costs and decaying infrastructure, Alcatraz reopened to the public in 1973 under the Department of the Interior. It is now one of the most visited national parks in the country, drawing more than 1.5 million tourists annually. That popularity could become a factor in any decision to return it to a secured corrections site.

Alcatraz has long captured the American imagination. Between 1934 and 1963, 14 escape attempts involving 36 men were recorded, but the Bureau of Prisons maintains that no escapee ever made it to freedom.

Officials believe that frigid, high currents may have claimed the lives of those who vanished.

"This is Alcatraz," Burgum said. "The name still means something."

The DOJ did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.