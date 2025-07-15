Unearthed social media posts expose radical views of anti-ICE suspect captured by FBI

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: A social media account that is believed to belong to anti-ICE Texas attack suspect Benjamin Song, 32, who was captured Tuesday evening, contains anti-Israel, anti-police and anti-Trump rhetoric, according to posts reviewed and verified by Fox News Digital.

Song was arrested by the FBI Dallas Field Office after the FBI offered a $25,000 reward for his capture regarding the attempted murder of federal officers and firearms crimes in an Independence Day riot at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas.

A local police officer is now recovering after being shot in the neck, and 11 other individuals are also facing charges, including 10 others for the aforementioned charges.

"Do you want to end mass shooting? Abolish the police," he posted in June 2022 under the X handle, BubbleBreakBS.

FBI CAPTURES FORMER MARINE CORPS RESERVIST ACCUSED OF SHOOTING AT ICE OFFICERS AT TEXAS DETENTION CENTER

Fox News Digital was able to confirm that the "BubbleBreakBS" account belonged to Song after reviewing several social media posts, including a 2019 post when he thanked "Behind the Masks," a Facebook group that was dedicated to telling stories of protesters in the Free Hong Kong Movement, for telling his story, referring to their post as "my story."

The link that the account shared highlighted how "Ben Song, a 26-year-old Uber driver from Arlington,Texas who has been a political activist since he was 13, was moved by Hong Kong’s fight for freedom and flew from the US to show his support."

The post went on to describe Song as "half Korean and half Japanese" and said he "gained many unforgettable moments during his hands-on participation in the movement." BubbleBreakBS also posted out a couple of posts days later that appeared to link to a podcast "episode" on YouTube that he was featured in. The X posts, which included several pro-Hong Kong hashtags in light of the uprising against the CCP, mentioned Song's name. However, the YouTube channel appears to be private, and Fox News Digital could not access them.

Song, a former U.S. Marine Corps reservist, appears to have been more conservative-leaning in his early college days, listing the College Republicans and martial arts clubs at the University of Texas at Arlington on his LinkedIn profile. He also listed being a contributor to a "Conservative Camp" blog for 11 months. However, during the last several years, his social media account has been littered with rhetoric attacking law enforcement, Republicans, President Donald Trump, Israel, Christians and other radical views.

WHO IS BENJAMIN SONG? NEW DETAILS EMERGE ABOUT ANTI-ICE SUSPECT CAPTURED AFTER MAJOR TEXAS MANHUNT

In June 2020, Song replied to a post from Trump in which the president wrote, "Biden wants to Defund the Police!", and Song replied, "Defund the Police! Defund the Baby Bunker B--ch!," a Trump nickname that the resistance movement used frequently online in 2020. In a 2022 post, Song called Trump "stupid as hell" and "easily controlled."

"Really f---ed to ‘both sides’ this right now. All of Palestine is fighting for its life at this moment. The Joint Command says it had actionable intelligence that Netanyahu was going to extinguish Gaza soon. This is a death camp breakout. This is the Warsaw Uprising," he said on Oct. 10, 2023, just three days after the Hamas attack on Israel. "Sick."

"Hitler is scared now. Little baby Hitler-Netanyahu doesn’t want to be bullied for his heinous war crimes," he wrote on Oct. 17, 2023.

"Israel is a vicious apartheid colony committing genocide every day. Zionism is racism. Zionism is white settler colonialism. Move Israel to Sardinia or Sicily or Goteland," he posted in March 2022.

"ACAB because they are class traitors and white supremacist btw," he posted about police, using the "All cops are bastards" acronym in June 2021. "There is no world where they ‘hold each other accountable.’ Cops were created by the upper class for the upper class. They protect property and keep the poor in line. They have no other purpose."

"Landlords are bad just like ACAB. It doesn't matter what individual actions there are, the institution is bad. There are no good slave owners," he said in June 2021.

"Conservatives believe in prejudice + power when it affects them (in their imagination)," he posted in July 2021.

"I’ve realized this is all fascist violence," he posted in March 2021. "The conservatives cry mental health, the liberal cry gun control. But every time it’s white men killing people because they are black, Asian, women. This is the rising force of fascism within the neoliberal order."

While Song's social media profile was littered with anti-GOP posts, he also attacked some Democratic leaders, like former President Joe Biden, failed Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas and others.

"Joe Biden is a racist. He is a sex offender. He is a corrupt puppet. His policies are s---. He engenders no hope or excitement amongst those who need it…" Song said in June 2020.

"I used to support [Andrew] Yang, even though he had some lilly livered responses when I met him in Texas. Now he’s gone full fascistic bootlicker. He will lose thankfully. A new wave movement has moved against fascism. Jan 6th was the high water mark," he wrote in May 2021.

"Beto is a dangerous Billionaire family, racist and anti-immigrant far right fascist," he said in February 2022.

In addition to Song's X handle, Fox News Digital was able to verify through online records and Instagram videos that Song was using the same martial arts studio that lists his mom as a "program director" and "owner" for filming different tactical exercises and self-defense training in the years before the attempted murder charges.

It is unclear whether the groups of people with blurred-out faces in the social media posts were part of the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club (EFJBGC), a left-wing "anti-fascist," or Antifa, gun group that Song is allegedly tied to.

A Fox News Digital review revealed that Song’s X account tagged the EFJBGC X handle several times over multiple years. The group did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

An archived version of EFJBGC’s X account also references Song while promoting a GoFundMe to help him pay for legal services after he was arrested in August 2020. The post, which claims that Song was a "member" of the "Socialist Rifle Association," goes on to say he was "being charged with two bullsh—felonies." The GoFundMe verified multiple background details Fox News Digital found while digging through his X account, including how he "practiced activism from Hong Kong to San Francisco…"

The GoFundMe, which lists Song as a "beneficiary" of more than $3,000 in donations, also says Song was a "proud member of the Black Lives Matter group ‘We Take The Streets’ and that he was a "lifelong activist for the 1st Amendment, 2nd Amendment, drug reform, police brutality, and human rights." The page also said that Song was being "charged with (2) 1st degree felonies because he was exercising his 2nd Amendment right to open carry when they were assaulted and arrested."

Song’s X account referenced the arrest during that same month and tagged multiple lawyers seeking help for his defense, including controversial civil rights attorney Ben Crump, writing to him that he was "facing absolutely ridiculous but quite expensive charges." Fox News Digital could not confirm whether Crump saw the messages or helped represent Song.

BubbleBreakBS account posted on then-Twitter in May 2021 that he was "setting up an airsoft team for training and gaming."

The Telegram moniker in the link and the X handle match an Instagram account that posted several screenshots of BubbleBreakBS posts and videos showing the same painted walls and designs as the backdrop in footage from the archived website of the martial arts studio that Song's mom owns. The Instagram account's first post was also just days after BubbleBreakBS announced that the account was being created.

Song's mom, Hope, is the program director of an Arlington, Texas, martial arts studio called Sentinel Martial Arts. An archived webpage of her bio says she is a 4th-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do and "oversees the implementation of all in-house and off-site programming," which includes "seminars and classes at local learning centers, schools, churches, camps and clubs; and coordination of special events, festivals, demonstrations and performances."

Older archives of the website from 2021-2023 lists Song's mom as an "owner" of the studio. Fox News Digital could not confirm whether Song's mom was aware the studio was being used for recording tactical exercises.

Song's mom nor the martial arts studio have been accused of any misconduct in connection with Song’s apparent use of the studio premises.

The alleged attack by the younger Song, who is innocent until proven guilty, came as the Department of Homeland Security is sounding the alarm on assaults on ICE agents, which DHS says have increased by 830% from last year.

"This new data reflects the violence against our law enforcement in cities across the country in the last few weeks. Politicians across the country, regardless of political stripe, must condemn this," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem posted to X on Tuesday.

"The FBI has worked tirelessly to arrest everyone associated with the shooting at the Prairieland Detention Center," FBI Dallas Field Office Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock said after Song was captured Tuesday afternoon. "We would like to thank all the entities that publicized this case and assisted in our efforts to successfully locate Benjamin Song."

Song is being held on a $15 million bond at the Johnson County Jail and facing a slew of additional charges, including aggravated assault on a public servant, aiding terrorism and engaging in organized crime, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to Song, a recent shooting at a Border Patrol annex facility in McAllen, Texas, resulted in injuries to a local officer and Border Patrol personnel, in addition to the gunman being killed.

"Our agents are never gonna be afraid. They know the job that they signed up for. But what they don't appreciate, what we don't want is targeting," National Border Patrol Council President Paul Perez told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

Fox News Digital reached out to Song, Song's mom, the Sentinel Martial Arts studio, EFJBGC, Ben Crump, and an individual who appeared to be tied to the suspect through left-wing online activism.