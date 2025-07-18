Pro-Israel congressman accuses Tel Aviv of ‘mocking’ Trump with ‘suicidal’ strikes in Syria

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: In a rare public rebuke of Israeli military action, Rep. Joe Wilson, R‑S.C., issued a harsh warning that recent airstrikes on Syria are "suicidal" for Tel Aviv.

"I’m the co‑chair of the Israel caucus and a lifelong supporter of the State of Israel," Wilson told Fox News Digital in an emotional phone call, "I am heartsick."

He said the strikes on Syria's military headquarters were "insulting and mocking to President [Donald] Trump," who just recently lifted sanctions on Syria after meeting with leader Ahmed al-Sharaa to give Damascus a "chance" at economic prosperity after the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

Wilson said he had a tense phone call with Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, urging him to share his warning back home that Israel must stop the strikes.

RUBIO SAYS ISRAEL STRIKE ON SYRIAN MILITARY HEADQUARTERS ‘LIKELY A MISUNDERSTANDING’

Only weeks ago, there were back-channel talks between Israel and Syria on a possible normalization deal. Now, not only are those talks out the window, but the strikes will complicate work on a U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords-style deal to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Wilson said. "It's so sad to me, it's so detrimental."

He warned that fractures in Syria could ripple across the region — undermining emerging ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, straining NATO relations with Turkey, fracturing Druze unity in Jordan and increasing instability among Kurdish populations across Syria, Iraq, Turkey and Iran. He added that such fragmentation would open the door for an ISIS resurgence, targeting Israel first.

Wilson also pointed to broader geopolitical consequences, noting the strikes empower Iran and bolster Russia’s presence in Syria. "Efforts should be made to expel [Vladimir Putin’s forces], not to create destabilization," he said, asserting that Moscow uses its Syrian bases to project naval power across Africa and the Mediterranean.

"What is being done is actually beneficial to Iran. The more destabilization, the greater opportunity Iran has to destabilize other countries, whether it be further destabilization of Iraq, and then also it plays into the hands of war criminal Putin."

This week, Israel's national security minister Ben Gvir said Israel must "eliminate" al-Sharaa.

On Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the nation struck to defend Druze minority communities in Syria, fearing the Syrian leadership would soon strike Israelis.

"I did not trust Assad the father, nor Assad the son, and I certainly do not trust a leader like Julani," he said, referring to al-Sharaa by his former name.

ISRAEL-IRAN WAR DIVIDES DEMOCRATS, BUT TRUMP'S DIPLOMACY ALSO SPLITTING REPUBLICANS

He claimed al-Sharaa "relies on jihadist groups that he operates against minorities in Syria, and tomorrow he will operate them against Israeli communities in the Golan Heights.

"The moment we understood that the Syrian regime was behind the attacks and a partner in the massacre of the Druze — we acted against them with full force." The Druze community also has a sizable population in Israel.

Wilson called the assertion "totally contrived and misunderstood."

"It's so sad to me that they're taking the eye off the enemy. The enemy is Khamenei and the enemy is the head of the snake. It is not Damascus. The head of the snake is Tehran."

"They're opening the door for Tehran to rebuild Hamas to rebuild Hezbollah, to replenish and they already have the Houthis. So, it's just crazy. And again, it's suicidal. If you can't figure out who your enemy is, then you're opening the door for massive loss of life within Israel itself."

Syria’s leader accused Israel of sowing discord by striking in defense of the Druze, who were involved in deadly sectarian clashes that threaten the nation’s fragile unity.

Washington is also intensifying pressure for de-escalation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Trump administration has formally urged Israel to halt its strikes and pursue direct talks with Damascus. Special U.S. envoy Tom Barrack reportedly made several calls to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s adviser, Ron Dermer, pressing for restraint. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the strikes as a "troubling and horrifying situation," adding that the U.S. is "very concerned" and wants the fighting to stop.

The Israeli defense ministry could not be reached for comment.