Jesse Jackson's family says Illinois Senate endorsement release was not authorized

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The family of the late Rev. Jesse Jackson said Monday that no endorsement had been finalized in Illinois’ Democrat Senate primary, after Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton's campaign claimed his backing over the weekend.

The dispute stems from sample ballots circulated by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Jackson's civil rights organization, that listed Stratton as a recommended candidate, but the draft sample ballot was released without "authorization," according to Yusef Jackson, who is the organization's head and the late reverend's son.

The confusion comes as Stratton faces Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., in a competitive primary Tuesday to replace retiring Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., with some Democrats concerned that a split among Black voters could shape the outcome.

"Earlier this year, despite ongoing challenges with mobility and his declining health, Reverend Jackson began the process of reviewing candidates and identifying those he intended to support in the upcoming primary election," Yusef Jackson wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. "However, he did not live long enough to finish the process.

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"Out of respect for my father, we decided not to publicly release his intended selections given the process had not been finalized," Jackson said. "However, due to an internal miscommunication, a draft sample ballot was released by a staff person who did not have authorization."

Stratton’s campaign said she was told by coalition officials that she had received Jackson’s endorsement and was encouraged to share the news.

"Juliana spoke on Saturday at Rainbow PUSH for a Women's History Month event and officials told her she received the endorsements," the Stratton campaign told the Chicago Sun-Times. "Organizers shared the sample election ballot that was already being distributed and encouraged her to share the news."

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"This unintentional error has set off unforeseen controversy," Yusef Jackson's statement continued, not mentioning Stratton by name. "One that has unfortunately revolved around one candidate in particular.

"I want to be very clear. We did not withdraw or retract our endorsement of any one candidate. Instead, we made clear that the document shared this weekend was not final and out of respect for my late father and in our family’s time of bereavement, we would not be confirming nor issuing political endorsements in this cycle."

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Yusef Jackson lamented the endorsement controversy has become the news instead of the "issues" affecting the deep-blue state of Illinois, long run by Democrats.

"I am disheartened that the topic of today’s political chatter has been focused on this instead of the issues that matter to everyday voters," his statement concluded. "Issues like affordability, healthcare, quality education, justice and equal rights. Those are the issues our family has spent decades fighting for and those are the issues voters should keep top of mind when they cast their ballots.

Stratton had previously said she was "deeply honored" to have earned Jackson’s support before his passing.

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Jacqueline Jackson, the civil rights leader’s widow, also apologized to Kelly for the mix-up, sources told Politico.

While the Illinois Democrat Senate primary Tuesday headlines have focused on the potential for a sixth Black woman to join the Senate, Krishnamoorthi is quietly making a play for history. If he wins, he would become only the second Indian American ever elected to the body.

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Rep. Jonathan Jackson, D-Ill., another son of the late reverend, dismissed the notion that his father would have intervened in such a contest, telling Politico he "never got in on Black-on-Black fights" and he said the rush to hail an endorsement "smells of desperation."