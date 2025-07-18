Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New York City

Mamdani silent on 'communist' label, refuses to say if he will walk back radical positions

President Donald Trump calls Mamdani '100% Communist Lunatic' while he stays silent when pressed by Fox News Digital

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller , Cameron Arcand Fox News
Mamdani silent when pressed on 'communist' label ahead of Jeffries meeting Video

Fox News Digital caught up with Zohran Mamdani outside his apartment before his meeting with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (Credit: Rashid Umar Abbasi)

EXCLUSIVE: ASTORIA, N.Y. - New York City's Democratic mayoral nominee, Zohran Mamdani, refused to respond to questions from Fox News Digital about critics calling him a communist and whether he plans to walk back any of his far-left statements. 

Outside his Queens apartment on Friday morning, Mamdani laughed off the questions and did not answer, despite mounting scrutiny as the mayor's race between himself, Mayor Eric Adams, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa heat up.

"Do you have any response to those who label you a communist?" Fox News Digital asked Mamdani. "Do you plan on walking back any statements when you meet with [House] leader Jeffries like seizing the means of production?"

Mamdani repeatedly laughed, but did not answer the questions.

MAMDANI'S FATHER SITS ON COUNCIL OF ANTI-ISRAEL GROUP TIED TO TERROR, LEGITIMIZES ROLE OF SUICIDE BOMBERS

Zohran Mamdani visits Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 16: NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani briefly speaks with reporters as he leaves the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. Zohran met privately with Sanders after attending a breakfast event hosted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) He is expected to meet House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who has yet to endorse later this week. (hoto by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., are among the voices that have labeled Mamdani a "communist," and many have labeled him a socialist.

"It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous," Trump posted to Truth Social.

"He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!"

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Trump Jr. echoed a similar sentiment, saying it could be the "greatest marketing campaign for Florida," which has become a haven for ex-New Yorkers and is currently led by conservatives.

UNEARTHED SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS EXPOSE RADICAL ANTI-ISRAEL VIEWS OF MAMDANI'S DAD: 'COLONIAL OCCUPATION'

Former president Donald Trump reacts as he enters Sanaa convenience store, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in New York. Fresh from a Manhattan courtroom, Donald Trump visited a New York bodega where a man was stabbed to death, a stark pivot for the former president as he juggles being a criminal defendant and the Republican challenger intent on blaming President Joe Biden for crime.

Former president Donald Trump reacts as he enters Sanaa convenience store, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in New York. Fresh from a Manhattan courtroom, Donald Trump visited a New York bodega where a man was stabbed to death, a stark pivot for the former president as he juggles being a criminal defendant and the Republican challenger intent on blaming President Joe Biden for crime. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

"But what happens to New York then? And as a lifelong New Yorker, as someone who grew up here, someone who changed the skyline here with my father for many years before he got into politics, that's a scary notion, but perhaps it's exactly what America needs. Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom, and I think if this communist mayor gets elected, rock bottom is what New York's going to see," Trump Jr. said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also pointed out Mamdani’s past comments, including a 2020 tweet in which Mamdani stated "Each according to their need, each according to their ability" in May 2020. 
"- Karl Marx Author of the The Communist Manifesto," Adams, a former Democrat, replied on July 7.

A past clip of him circulating on social media has also come under fire for his comments on housing.

"My platform is that every single person should have housing, and I think faced with these two options, the system has hundreds of thousands of people unhoused, right? For what?" Mamdani questioned in a resurfaced video that has circulated on social media.

MAMDANI'S FAILURE TO WALK BACK THESE POSITIONS COULD CAUSE RECKONING IN DEMOCRATIC PARTY: 'FIVE-ALARM WARNING'

Mayoral Candidate For New York Zohran Mamdani Holds Primary Election Night Party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: (L-R) Mira Nair, New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) Rama Duwaji and Mahmood Mamdani celebrate on stage during an election night gathering at The Greats of Craft LIC on June 24, 2025 in the Long Island City neighborhood of the Queens borough in New York City. Mamdani was announced as the winner of the Democratic nomination for mayor in a crowded field in the City’s mayoral primary to choose a successor to Mayor Eric Adams, who is running for re-election on an independent ticket. (Getty)

"If there was any system that could guarantee each person housing, whether you call it the abolition of private property or you call it, you know, just a statewide housing guarantee, it is preferable to what is going on right now," Mamdani added.

"He claims to be a socialist, whether it's wanting to abolish private property or wanting to seize the means of production, these are communist ideas right out of the playbook of Karl Marx," Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-NY, said.

Mamdani is scheduled to meet with House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies in New York City on Friday.

Fox News’ Alec Schemmel contributed to this report. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

