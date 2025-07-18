Mamdani silent on 'communist' label, refuses to say if he will walk back radical positions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: ASTORIA, N.Y. - New York City's Democratic mayoral nominee, Zohran Mamdani, refused to respond to questions from Fox News Digital about critics calling him a communist and whether he plans to walk back any of his far-left statements.

Outside his Queens apartment on Friday morning, Mamdani laughed off the questions and did not answer, despite mounting scrutiny as the mayor's race between himself, Mayor Eric Adams, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa heat up.

"Do you have any response to those who label you a communist?" Fox News Digital asked Mamdani. "Do you plan on walking back any statements when you meet with [House] leader Jeffries like seizing the means of production?"

Mamdani repeatedly laughed, but did not answer the questions.

President Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., are among the voices that have labeled Mamdani a "communist," and many have labeled him a socialist.

"It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous," Trump posted to Truth Social.

"He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!"

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Trump Jr. echoed a similar sentiment, saying it could be the "greatest marketing campaign for Florida," which has become a haven for ex-New Yorkers and is currently led by conservatives.

"But what happens to New York then? And as a lifelong New Yorker, as someone who grew up here, someone who changed the skyline here with my father for many years before he got into politics, that's a scary notion, but perhaps it's exactly what America needs. Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom, and I think if this communist mayor gets elected, rock bottom is what New York's going to see," Trump Jr. said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also pointed out Mamdani’s past comments, including a 2020 tweet in which Mamdani stated "Each according to their need, each according to their ability" in May 2020.

"- Karl Marx Author of the The Communist Manifesto," Adams, a former Democrat, replied on July 7.

A past clip of him circulating on social media has also come under fire for his comments on housing.

"My platform is that every single person should have housing, and I think faced with these two options, the system has hundreds of thousands of people unhoused, right? For what?" Mamdani questioned in a resurfaced video that has circulated on social media.

"If there was any system that could guarantee each person housing, whether you call it the abolition of private property or you call it, you know, just a statewide housing guarantee, it is preferable to what is going on right now," Mamdani added.

"He claims to be a socialist, whether it's wanting to abolish private property or wanting to seize the means of production, these are communist ideas right out of the playbook of Karl Marx," Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-NY, said.

Mamdani is scheduled to meet with House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies in New York City on Friday.

Fox News’ Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.