©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Brazil

Police search former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's home, political headquarters

Brazilian media outlets also report that the former president was provided with an ankle monitor and put under curfew

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Brazilian police have reportedly searched the home and political headquarters of former President Jair Bolsonaro. On Friday, police confirmed they carried out "two search and seizure warrants," but did not specify whether Bolsonaro was the target, but local media outlets are reporting that he was.

Media outlets in Brazil are also reporting that Bolsonaro was given an ankle monitor and has been forbidden from leaving home between 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. Additionally, Bolsonaro is reportedly prohibited from contacting foreign ambassadors and diplomats.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

