Republican who lost to Tim Walz in 2022 announces another Minnesota gubernatorial bid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Minnesota state Sen. Dr. Scott Jensen, the Republican who lost the state's 2022 gubernatorial contest to incumbent Gov. Tim Walz, has announced another bid for the governorship.

"Two decades of liberal policies have made Minnesota too expensive, too dangerous, and thrown our culture outta whack. Tim Walz made it worse. A leader must take responsibility. Tim Walz didn't. And so he shouldn't be governor," Jensen said in a campaign video posted on Thursday.

Then-former President Donald Trump endorsed Jensen before the Minnesotan lost in the 2022 gubernatorial contest.

21 DEMOCRATS WHO MAY TRY TO SUCCEED TRUMP IN THE 2028 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

"Minnesota finally has a chance to have a great Governor. His name is Dr. Scott Jensen, the Republican Gubernatorial Candidate, and he will bring Minnesota back from the brink," Trump said in an October 2022 Truth Social post.

"Strong on both fighting Crime and delivering Solid and Sensible Education, the results will be quickly seen - and there won’t be any more fiery takeovers of police precincts. Minnesota will be Great Again. Dr. Scott Jensen has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" he continued.

WALZ URGES DEMOCRATS TO 'BE A LITTLE MEANER,' 'BULLY THE S--T' OUT OF TRUMP: 'A CHALLENGING FEW YEARS'

Walz, who is currently serving his second consecutive term, could run again next year since the state does not have a gubernatorial term limit.

MINNESOTA REPUBLICAN ANNOUNCES CAMPAIGN FOR GOVERNOR, VOWS TO ‘FIX’ WHAT TIM WALZ ‘BROKE’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walz served as then-Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate last year during the 2024 presidential election.