Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Republican who lost to Tim Walz in 2022 announces another Minnesota gubernatorial bid

Then-former President Donald Trump endorsed Scott Jensen for governor ahead of the Republican's 2022 loss

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Gov. Tim Walz wonders why the Democratic Party appears anti-success during podcast interview Video

Gov. Tim Walz wonders why the Democratic Party appears anti-success during podcast interview

Gov. Tim Walz talked about why the Democratic Party comes off as anti-success on Thursday during a podcast interview with former DNC chair Jaime Harrison.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Minnesota state Sen. Dr. Scott Jensen, the Republican who lost the state's 2022 gubernatorial contest to incumbent Gov. Tim Walz, has announced another bid for the governorship.

"Two decades of liberal policies have made Minnesota too expensive, too dangerous, and thrown our culture outta whack. Tim Walz made it worse. A leader must take responsibility. Tim Walz didn't. And so he shouldn't be governor," Jensen said in a campaign video posted on Thursday.

Then-former President Donald Trump endorsed Jensen before the Minnesotan lost in the 2022 gubernatorial contest.

21 DEMOCRATS WHO MAY TRY TO SUCCEED TRUMP IN THE 2028 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

Gov. Tim Walz speaks onstage during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at the Austin Convention Center on March 8, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

"Minnesota finally has a chance to have a great Governor. His name is Dr. Scott Jensen, the Republican Gubernatorial Candidate, and he will bring Minnesota back from the brink," Trump said in an October 2022 Truth Social post.

"Strong on both fighting Crime and delivering Solid and Sensible Education, the results will be quickly seen - and there won’t be any more fiery takeovers of police precincts. Minnesota will be Great Again. Dr. Scott Jensen has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" he continued.

WALZ URGES DEMOCRATS TO 'BE A LITTLE MEANER,' 'BULLY THE S--T' OUT OF TRUMP: 'A CHALLENGING FEW YEARS'

Scott Jensen

Scott Jensen (This image courtesy of the Minnesota Senate photographer's office)

Walz, who is currently serving his second consecutive term, could run again next year since the state does not have a gubernatorial term limit.

MINNESOTA REPUBLICAN ANNOUNCES CAMPAIGN FOR GOVERNOR, VOWS TO ‘FIX’ WHAT TIM WALZ ‘BROKE’

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in 2024

Then-Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz walk out on stage together during a campaign event on Aug. 6, 2024 in Philadelphia. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walz served as then-Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate last year during the 2024 presidential election.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics