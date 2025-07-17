DHS cancels $18.5 million in Biden-era grants designated to fund LGBTQ and DEI programs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Secretary Kristi Noem announced Thursday the cancellation of $18.5 million in taxpayer-funded grants for the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3).

The grants were designated by the Biden administration to provide taxpayer funds to various organizations that DHS says are "ideologically driven programs" promoting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and LGBTQ agendas.

"These cancellations reflect DHS’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and national security," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital.

"By eliminating wasteful and ideologically driven programs, we are redirecting resources to initiatives that uphold American values, respect the rule of law and effectively combat terrorism and violence."

Some of the cuts include $851,836 to the Eradicate Hate Global Summit, which DHS refers to as a DEI organization, and $209,407 to the Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders group, which DHS says promotes radical gender ideology learning to K-12 students while targeting kids as young as kindergarten.

CP3, which replaced the Office of Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention in 2021, was originally designed to be a division within DHS with a mission of strengthening the nation’s ability to prevent targeted violence and terrorism through being guided by public health principles.

However, the Biden administration, which once touted its commitment to DEI principles, directed the grants toward the controversial organizations.

This is not the first time DHS has made major spending cuts to radical programs. Last month , Fox News Digital reported the agency uncovered and killed $1.5 million in additional Biden-era taxpayer-funded grants that went toward similar organizations.

The DOGE-like approach will allow DHS to divert taxpayer funds within the agency, and a spokesperson said the money "will be redirected to efforts that actually protect the American people."

