Fox News Politics Newsletter: DOGE Demands Desk Duty

-Millions more food stamp recipients required to work under new House GOP proposal

-US-Ukraine rift breaks out at United Nations on third anniversary of war

-New DOGE bill would target more than $200B in annual improper payments from safety nets, lawmaker says

Return to the Office, or Else

Elon Musk, who is leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), warned federal workers on Monday morning that those who fail to return to the office will be placed on administrative leave.

"Those who ignored President Trump’s executive order to return to work have now received over a month’s warning," Musk wrote on X, the platform which he also owns. "Starting this week, those who still fail to return to office will be placed on administrative leave."

Musk’s warning comes after he announced Saturday that federal employees must report their accomplishments from the last week or face losing their jobs…Read more

White House

'CRIED ABOUT TRUMP AND ELON': Trump deploys SpongeBob meme to troll DOGE critics

'AMERICA FIRST AGENDA': Trump's new SBA chief unleashes 'Day One' priorities to transform agency into 'golden era of prosperity'

'TIME FOR FRESH BLOOD': Hegseth dismisses 'purging' narrative amid Trump's Pentagon shakeup

'SHADOWS GATHERING': Kamala Harris takes veiled jabs at Trump, Elon Musk in first major speech since election defeat

World Stage

TARIFF TURMOIL: Canadian businesses already feeling impact of Trump's tariff threats

POPE UPDATE: Pope Francis resting on day 10 in hospital for lung infection that led to early stages of kidney insufficiency

FRANCE ATTACK: Russian consulate in France targeted with explosive projectiles on third anniversary of Ukraine invasion

NEW WORLD ORDER: Germany’s new conservative leader looks to ‘achieve independence’ from US

THREE YEARS LATER: On third anniversary of Ukraine invasion, European leaders show support, express unease

'MAXIMUM PRESSURE': State, Treasury Departments reimpose strong sanctions on Iran’s oil trade

DAILY EVENING PRAYERS: Rosary for Pope Francis to be held in St. Peter's Square, Vatican says

POLITICAL STEP DANCE: Irish leaders boycott Washington St. Patrick's Day events over Trump's Gaza comments

SCOTUS

'ABDICATION' ON SPEECH: SCOTUS turns down abortion clinic buffer zone challenge, Thomas slams 'abdication' of duty

Capitol Hill

'AMERICA LOVES A COMEBACK': Democrat Rep. Ritchie Torres endorses Cuomo for New York City mayor

'NO MORE IMPORTANT': Bureaucracies 'cannibalizing our nation,' GOP Rep says

Across America

CHECKING OUT: Mayor Eric Adams says NYC's Roosevelt Hotel migrant shelter will soon close

BAN ON ZYNS: NY lawmaker introduces bill to ban Zyn, other flavored nicotine pouches after FDA's support of product

HOMELAND REMEDY: Alaska can be 'cure' for nation's 'ills' with help from Trump admin, governor says

DEI IN MEDICINE: National Cancer Institute spends $218 million per year on grants for 'underrepresented' groups: source

‘DISTINCT HONOR’: Former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff bids farewell in heartfelt social media post

TOWN TATTLE: Trump flag in Massachusetts police station gym divides town as chief, official feud over its removal: report

'GOOD WORK': DOGE, EPA team up to claw back $67 million in 'environmental justice' grants