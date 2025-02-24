Trump deploys SpongeBob meme to troll DOGE critics

President Donald Trump shared a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed meme after Elon Musk announced that federal workers would receive an email seeking information about what they accomplished last week.

The meme features a list titled, "Got Done Last Week." The five items on the list include, "Cried about Trump," "Cried about Elon," "Made it into the office for once," "Read some emails," and "Cried about Trump and Elon some more."

Trump shared the meme on Truth Social shortly after Musk shared it on X.

BUREAUCRACIES ‘CANNIBALIZING OUR NATION’ LAWMAKER SAYS, EXPRESSING EMPATHY FOR FEDERAL WORKERS FACING JOB CUTS

Musk had previously declared in a tweet, "Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation."

The announcement came as Musk seeks to uncover government waste, fraud, and abuse as the Trump administration seeks to shrink the massive federal bureaucracy.

"A large number of good responses have been received already. These are the people who should be considered for promotion," Musk noted in another tweet.

ELON MUSK SAYS FEDERAL EMPLOYEES MUST FILL OUT PRODUCTIVITY REPORTS OR RESIGN

But some have raised objections to the email sent to government workers.

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska referred to it as "absurd."

"Our public workforce deserves to be treated with dignity and respect for the unheralded jobs they perform. The absurd weekend email to justify their existence wasn’t it," she declared in a post on X.

Democratic Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota blasted Musk.

"This is the ultimate d--- boss move from Musk - except he isn’t even the boss, he’s just a d---," she tweeted.

Musk mockingly replied to the senator, "What did you get done last week?"

DOD TELLS CIVILIAN WORKFORCE TO IGNORE ELON MUSK'S REQUEST TO REPORT PRODUCTIVITY

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Department of Defense told workers to "pause any response to the OPM email titled ‘What did you do last week,’" the Pentagon noted on X.

FBI Director Kash Patel similarly instructed workers to "pause any responses."

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told intelligence community workers not to reply to the email, the New York Times reported. "Given the inherently sensitive and classified nature of our work, I.C. employees should not respond to the OPM email," she noted, according to the outlet.

Fox News Digital emailed the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to request comment on Monday.

Fox News' David Spunt contributed to this report