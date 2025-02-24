Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump deploys SpongeBob meme to troll DOGE critics

Trump shared the meme on Truth Social shortly after Musk shared it on X

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Elon Musk on Trump Derangement Syndrome: They've become 'completely irrational' Video

Elon Musk on Trump Derangement Syndrome: They've become 'completely irrational'

 President Donald Trump and DOGE leader Elon Musk sit down with 'Hannity' in an exclusive interview airing Tuesday.

President Donald Trump shared a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed meme after Elon Musk announced that federal workers would receive an email seeking information about what they accomplished last week.

The meme features a list titled, "Got Done Last Week." The five items on the list include, "Cried about Trump," "Cried about Elon," "Made it into the office for once," "Read some emails," and "Cried about Trump and Elon some more."

Trump shared the meme on Truth Social shortly after Musk shared it on X.

BUREAUCRACIES ‘CANNIBALIZING OUR NATION’ LAWMAKER SAYS, EXPRESSING EMPATHY FOR FEDERAL WORKERS FACING JOB CUTS

Elon Musk and Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump greets Elon Musk as he arrives to attend a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on Nov. 19, 2024, in Brownsville, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Musk had previously declared in a tweet, "Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation."

The announcement came as Musk seeks to uncover government waste, fraud, and abuse as the Trump administration seeks to shrink the massive federal bureaucracy.

"A large number of good responses have been received already. These are the people who should be considered for promotion," Musk noted in another tweet. 

ELON MUSK SAYS FEDERAL EMPLOYEES MUST FILL OUT PRODUCTIVITY REPORTS OR RESIGN

DOGE deadline: Elon Musk orders federal workers to detail their work Video

But some have raised objections to the email sent to government workers. 

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska referred to it as "absurd."

"Our public workforce deserves to be treated with dignity and respect for the unheralded jobs they perform. The absurd weekend email to justify their existence wasn’t it," she declared in a post on X.

Democratic Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota blasted Musk.

"This is the ultimate d--- boss move from Musk - except he isn’t even the boss, he’s just a d---," she tweeted.

Musk mockingly replied to the senator, "What did you get done last week?"

DOD TELLS CIVILIAN WORKFORCE TO IGNORE ELON MUSK'S REQUEST TO REPORT PRODUCTIVITY

Trump’s trust in Elon Musk is ‘very clear,’ says White House correspondent Video

The Department of Defense told workers to "pause any response to the OPM email titled ‘What did you do last week,’" the Pentagon noted on X.

FBI Director Kash Patel similarly instructed workers to "pause any responses."

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told intelligence community workers not to reply to the email, the New York Times reported. "Given the inherently sensitive and classified nature of our work, I.C. employees should not respond to the OPM email," she noted, according to the outlet.

Fox News Digital emailed the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to request comment on Monday.

Fox News' David Spunt contributed to this report

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

