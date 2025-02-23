Trump's new SBA chief unleashes 'Day One' priorities to transform agency into 'golden era of prosperity'

FIRST ON FOX: Newly-confirmed Small Business Administration (SBA) administrator Kelly Loeffler is unveiling the agency's top priorities over the next four years as she aims to work with President Trump to create a "golden era of prosperity and growth."

Loeffler, confirmed in the Senate by a 52–46 margin last week, issued a "Day One" memo on Monday outlining the top priorities for the agency that will be tasked with the directive to "carry out President Trump’s America First agenda and empower small businesses to thrive" and to become an "America First engine for free enterprise."

The first priority on the list is promoting a "Made in America" agenda to boost U.S. manufacturing.

"The vast majority of America’s manufacturers are small businesses, and SBA programs have powered tens of thousands of them," the memo states. "This agency is committed to supporting the America First agenda by rebuilding American supply chains and investing in manufacturing to strengthen our economy and national security."

"The agency will transform its Office of International Trade into the ‘Office of Manufacturing and Trade’ – which will focus on promoting economic independence, job creation, and fair trade practices to power the next blue-collar boom. SBA will also partner across agencies to scale innovative manufacturing and technology startups that will help our nation return to ‘Made in America.’"

Since being sworn in as president for the second time, Trump has been vocal about eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) from the federal government while also tasking Tesla CEO Elon Musk with leading the effort to cut wasteful spending with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Loeffler's memo states that the SBA intends to be an ally in both of those efforts and says it will enforce Trump's executive orders, including "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government," "Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing," and "Unleashing American Energy."

The memo says that the SBA will "continue working closely" with DOGE and "prioritize eliminating fraud and waste within the agency, to ensure American taxpayer dollars are utilized in the most productive way possible to benefit small businesses and economic growth and resilience."

The agency will work to eliminate wasteful spending and fraud with a "zero-tolerance policy" that will involve fraud investigations across all programs and appointing a "Fraud Czar" to "identify, stop, and claw back criminally obtained funds on behalf of American taxpayers – working across agencies to prevent fraud."

The SBA will also conduct an agency-wide financial audit.

"As fraud has risen, so too have delinquencies, defaults, and charge-offs on loan programs, exacerbated by the previous Administration’s lax loan underwriting, servicing, and collection efforts," the memo states. "As a result, SBA has been unable to satisfactorily complete a financial audit for several consecutive years. Therefore, the agency will request an independent audit of its financials to address mismanagement, restore the credibility of financial statements, and preserve the solvency of public-private programs like the 7(a) lending program and the Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) program, which are designed to drive economic growth without taxpayer subsidy."

Last month, Trump told federal employees working from home that they would need to return to the office or face termination, which is a sentiment echoed by Loeffler, who said in her memo that all non-exempt employees will report to work in person on Monday for five days a week.

Trump's immigration agenda will also be furthered by the SBA, according to the memo, which will ban illegal immigrants from receiving SBA assistance while also "restricting hostile foreign nationals from accessing SBA assistance."

The memo outlines a variety of ways that the agency will work on "empowering small businesses," including a strike force to cut regulations, improving customer service and cybersecurity, promoting fair competition, and relocating offices outside of sanctuary cities.

Fox News Digital previously reported that the SBA has faced criticism in recent years during the Biden administration from the Republican-led Small Business Committee, which issued a subpoena and alleged that the agency failed to turn over information related to efforts to funnel resources to help register swing state voters. Republicans argued those efforts were unconstitutional, and Loeffler's memo pledges that the registration efforts in question will be ended.

"The SBA will end all taxpayer-funded voter registration activities – starting by rescinding the agency’s 2024 MOU with the Michigan Secretary of State’s office, which forced SBA district offices to conduct partisan voter registration on behalf of the previous Administration," the memo states. "Instead, the agency will return its focus to its founding mission of empowering job creators, delivering disaster relief, and driving economic growth."

Loeffler, who served as a senator in Georgia from 2020-2021, appeared before the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee on Jan. 28 to outline her vision and promised that Trump’s policies would "restore the small business economy" and would lead to a "golden era of prosperity and growth."

"Small businesses are the backbone of our nation, driving innovation, job creation, and prosperity – and there’s no stronger advocate for small business than President Trump or myself. But over the last four years, the SBA has burdened entrepreneurs with bureaucracy – with its programs becoming mired in fraud, waste, and abuse," Loeffler told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"That changes today. My first priority is rebuilding the SBA into an America First engine for free enterprise – by empowering small businesses and fueling economic growth."