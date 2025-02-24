Bureaucracies 'cannibalizing our nation' lawmaker says, expressing empathy for federal workers facing job cuts

As the Trump administration moves to slash thousands of government jobs, Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., issued a message to federal workers facing joblessness, expressing empathy for their situation while also asserting that bureaucracies have been "cannibalizing" the country.

Higgins, who has served as a House lawmaker since 2017, also declared that federal workers' jobs were not more important than other Americans' private sector jobs.

"I’m a compassionate man. I know loss and struggle, I understand financial hardship, I know what it is to face eviction, I know hunger, I’ve lived through despair," Higgins noted in a post on X.

"So, to the scores of thousands of FedGov employees who are facing unemployment because your elected officials have, for decades, grown the Federal bureaucracies into corrupt, bloated, weaponized devourers of America’s treasure and oppressors of American freedom… I say to you that I feel your pain and I wish you well, but your job was no more important than the carpenter, the machinist, the welder, the cop, the trucker, the warehouse worker, the salesman, the waitress, the heavy equipment operator… every American who lives down the street from you whose job has not been insulated from the real world," he continued.

"Our federal government bureaucracies are literally cannibalizing our nation, eating our children’s future. MAGA Republicans are going to bring our federal government back into sustainability. If you’ve lost your job, I’m sorry for your struggle. Pick yourself up, all of us will give you a hand. We’re all Americans, join us in saving our beloved Republic," Higgins concluded.

The congressman's message comes as the Trump administration seeks to slash the size of the federal bureaucracy, with billionaire business tycoon Elon Musk playing a key role in helping to uncover government waste, fraud, and abuse.

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., commented, "The amount of waste, fraud, and ABUSE of taxpayers which is being uncovered in the federal government is absolutely shameful. Central Illinois farms, families and businesses are struggling because of inflation, driven by reckless government spending. Finally, we have a President who is reforming our government into one that works for you. Thank you President Trump!"

In another recent tweet, Higgins said, "Hey, bureaucrats… Wake up and pack up. America is pretty much done with you and your elitist attitude. You’re being daily weighed in the balances, and found wanting."