©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Politics

Bureaucracies 'cannibalizing our nation' lawmaker says, expressing empathy for federal workers facing job cuts

'I feel your pain and I wish you well, but your job was no more important than the carpenter, the machinist, the welder ...' Higgins wrote

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
As the Trump administration moves to slash thousands of government jobs, Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., issued a message to federal workers facing joblessness, expressing empathy for their situation while also asserting that bureaucracies have been "cannibalizing" the country.

Higgins, who has served as a House lawmaker since 2017, also declared that federal workers' jobs were not more important than other Americans' private sector jobs.

"I’m a compassionate man. I know loss and struggle, I understand financial hardship, I know what it is to face eviction, I know hunger, I’ve lived through despair," Higgins noted in a post on X.

TRUMP ADMIN LAYS OUT ROLES OF ‘PROBATIONARY EMPLOYEES’ AS DEMS CLAIM CRITICAL EMPLOYEES ARE BEING CUT

Rep. Clay Higgins

Impeachment manager Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., walks through the Capitol Rotunda to the Senate for the impeachment trial of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"So, to the scores of thousands of FedGov employees who are facing unemployment because your elected officials have, for decades, grown the Federal bureaucracies into corrupt, bloated, weaponized devourers of America’s treasure and oppressors of American freedom… I say to you that I feel your pain and I wish you well, but your job was no more important than the carpenter, the machinist, the welder, the cop, the trucker, the warehouse worker, the salesman, the waitress, the heavy equipment operator… every American who lives down the street from you whose job has not been insulated from the real world," he continued.

"Our federal government bureaucracies are literally cannibalizing our nation, eating our children’s future. MAGA Republicans are going to bring our federal government back into sustainability. If you’ve lost your job, I’m sorry for your struggle. Pick yourself up, all of us will give you a hand. We’re all Americans, join us in saving our beloved Republic," Higgins concluded.

DC FEDERAL WORKERS IN A ‘PANIC’ OVER NOVEL EXPERIENCE OF JOB INSECURITY WITH TRUMP CUTS

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump reacts to the crowd while arriving at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel and Convention Center on Feb. 22, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Md. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The congressman's message comes as the Trump administration seeks to slash the size of the federal bureaucracy, with billionaire business tycoon Elon Musk playing a key role in helping to uncover government waste, fraud, and abuse.

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., commented, "The amount of waste, fraud, and ABUSE of taxpayers which is being uncovered in the federal government is absolutely shameful. Central Illinois farms, families and businesses are struggling because of inflation, driven by reckless government spending. Finally, we have a President who is reforming our government into one that works for you. Thank you President Trump!"

DOD TELLS CIVILIAN WORKFORCE TO IGNORE ELON MUSK'S REQUEST TO REPORT PRODUCTIVITY

Dem senator slams Musk over DOGE reforms: 'This is an idiotic way to go about trying to make changes' Video

In another recent tweet, Higgins said, "Hey, bureaucrats… Wake up and pack up. America is pretty much done with you and your elitist attitude. You’re being daily weighed in the balances, and found wanting."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

