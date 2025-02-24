DOGE, EPA team up to claw back $67 million in 'environmental justice' grants

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is teaming up with Elon Musk's cost-cutting department to draw back environmental grants issued by the former Democratic administration.

The EPA and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), President Donald Trump's newly formed department aimed at cutting federal spending, recently revealed that the Biden administration earmarked $77.1 million in "environmental justice" grants to 20 recipients.

DOGE, as part of its sweep of government "waste," revealed that they are canceling $67.4 million of the unspent funds, the EPA confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"Good work," DOGE wrote in a post on X regarding the recent spending cut.

The new developments, first reported by the New York Post, revealed that one recipient, the San Diego State University Foundation, would stand to lose $4.2 million in funding for bringing "environmental justice" to "tribal, indigenous and Pacific Island communities."

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., reacted to the cost-cutting decision, writing on social media that "Biden's EPA" equals "Embezzling Public Assets."

The EPA has been clawing back millions in environmental grants issued under the Biden administration, recently revealing that the Biden administration was allowing just eight entities to distribute $20 billion of taxpayer dollars "at their discretion."

The agency found that part of the funds were $2 billion to a climate group linked to high-profile Democrat Stacey Abrams in what was described by the administration as a "scheme" of "wasteful" spending.

