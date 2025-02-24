Expand / Collapse search
US Environment

DOGE, EPA team up to claw back $67 million in 'environmental justice' grants

'Good work,' DOGE wrote of the EPA's spending cut

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
DOGE transparency would make people feel less afraid, says Arthel Neville Video

DOGE transparency would make people feel less afraid, says Arthel Neville

'The Big Weekend Show' co-hosts discuss threats of violence against DOGE and Elon Musk.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is teaming up with Elon Musk's cost-cutting department to draw back environmental grants issued by the former Democratic administration. 

The EPA and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), President Donald Trump's newly formed department aimed at cutting federal spending, recently revealed that the Biden administration earmarked $77.1 million in "environmental justice" grants to 20 recipients.

DOGE, as part of its sweep of government "waste," revealed that they are canceling $67.4 million of the unspent funds, the EPA confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"Good work," DOGE wrote in a post on X regarding the recent spending cut.

BIDEN SENT $2 BILLION TO STACEY ABRAMS-LINKED GROUP IN GREEN ENERGY ‘SCHEME,' EPA SAYS

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, appears before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Mark Schiefelbein)

The new developments, first reported by the New York Post, revealed that one recipient, the San Diego State University Foundation, would stand to lose $4.2 million in funding for bringing "environmental justice" to "tribal, indigenous and Pacific Island communities."

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., reacted to the cost-cutting decision, writing on social media that "Biden's EPA" equals "Embezzling Public Assets."

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, right, has been working with Elon Musk's DOGE to cut costs.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, right, has been working with Elon Musk's DOGE to cut costs. (Getty Images/iStock)

CAESARS PALACE, MLB STADIUM, AN ICE CREAM TRUCK: DOGE REVEALS HOW SCHOOLS SPENT BILLIONS IN COVID-RELIEF FUNDS

The EPA has been clawing back millions in environmental grants issued under the Biden administration, recently revealing that the Biden administration was allowing just eight entities to distribute $20 billion of taxpayer dollars "at their discretion." 

elon musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on Feb. 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Andrew Harnik)

The agency found that part of the funds were $2 billion to a climate group linked to high-profile Democrat Stacey Abrams in what was described by the administration as a "scheme" of "wasteful" spending.

The grant was given to Power Forward Communities, an Abrams-tied nonprofit that sought to "reduce our impact on the climate" by financing the replacement of household appliances in lower-income communities with green alternatives.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

