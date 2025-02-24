Russian consulate in France targeted with explosive projectiles on 3rd anniversary of Ukraine invasion

Two explosive projectiles reportedly detonated near the Russian consulate in Marseille, France, on Monday – the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A third soda bottle thrown over the perimeter wall of the facility reportedly failed to explode. There were no reports of injuries, and investigators are now analyzing the contents of the incendiary devices, according to Reuters.

"The blasts at the Russian consulate general in Marseille exhibit all the signs of a terrorist attack," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the state-run TASS news agency.

"We demand that the host country take immediate, thorough action to investigate the incident, as well as measures to improve the security of Russia’s foreign facilities," she added.

The motive of the incident is unclear, but it happened on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A lone suspect fled the scene, an official told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Photos taken at the scene showed firefighters and first responders gathering outside the entrance of the consulate.

Staff at the facility were kept inside while bomb disposal officers were conducting checks on the devices, Reuters reported.

Multiple protests against Russia’s war in Ukraine have unfolded in Marseille since Putin’s forces invaded the country on Feb. 24, 2022.

