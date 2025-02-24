Democrat Rep Ritchie Torres endorses Cuomo for New York City mayor over Eric Adams: report

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., reportedly endorsed Andrew Cuomo to run for mayor of New York City in the latest blow to incumbent Democrat first-termer, Mayor Eric Adams.

"The two most important things we need are competence and courage," Torres, who represents the Bronx, told the New York Post.

"Andrew Cuomo has the competence to govern the city. He has the courage to stand up to extremist politics – both from the far left and far right," Torres said, adding: "We don’t need a Mr. Nice Guy. We need a Mr. Tough Guy."

Cuomo has not formally declared his candidacy for mayor but is rumored to announce soon.

"He has my endorsement as soon as he enters the race," Torres told the Post.

The former governor resigned in 2021 amid scandals connected to COVID-19 nursing home deaths and sexual harassment claims. Cuomo has always denied the allegations against him.

"I predict the comeback story of the 2025 election will be the resurrection of Andrew Cuomo," Torres told the Post. "America loves a comeback, New York loves a comeback."

Fox News Digital reached out to Torres' office for comment Monday but did not immediately hear back.

Last week, Cuomo disseminated a letter from former state comptroller Carl McCall, a prominent Democrat and Black elder statesman, backing him for mayor.

McCall endorsed Adams, who is New York City’s second Black mayor, in his 2021 campaign for the office.

Adams already faces multiple challengers in June's Democratic primary, but Cuomo is polling as the front-runner.

A federal judge on Friday canceled a corruption trial for Adams and appointed counsel to advise the court about President Donald Trump's Justice Department’s controversial request to drop charges against the mayor filed under the Biden administration. Adams has denied allegations of a quid pro quo agreement with the Trump administration, as the Democratic mayor cooperates with federal law enforcement on the president's criminal illegal immigration crackdown.

Judge Dale E. Ho's written order Friday means he will not decide before mid-March whether to grant the dismissal of the case against the embattled mayor of the nation’s largest city.

Ho said he appointed Paul Clement, a former U.S. solicitor general under former President George W. Bush, to present arguments on the government’s request to drop the case.