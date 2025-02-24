Expand / Collapse search
Mayor Eric Adams says NYC's Roosevelt Hotel migrant shelter will soon close

Manhattan shelter has processed more than 173,000 migrants since May 2023, report says

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
The massive Roosevelt Hotel migrant shelter in Manhattan will shut down in the next few months, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday. 

The converted facility, which has around 1,000 rooms, has processed more than 173,000 migrants since its opening in May 2023, according to the New York Post. 

"While we’re not done caring for those that came into our care, today marks another milestone in demonstrating the immense progress we have achieved in turning the corner on the unprecedented international humanitarian effort," Adams was quoted by the newspaper as saying in a video announcement Monday. 

He reportedly added that the closure – which a source told the Post is expected to happen by June – is because of "the successful strategies we put in place here in New York City and because of policies we advocated for at the border." 

Migrants arrive at Roosevelt Hotel in NYC

Migrants and asylum seekers arrive at Roosevelt Hotel in New York City in January 2024. (J. Conrad Williams, Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images)

New York City had around 69,000 migrants in its shelter system in January 2024, but that number has currently dropped to less than 45,000, city officials told the Post. 

At one point, there were 4,000 migrants showing up to the Big Apple every week, yet that number too has dropped to an average of 350, the newspaper added, citing Adams. 

During the final few weeks of Joe Biden’s presidency, around 400-500 new migrants were requesting city help every week, the Post also reported. 

nyc migrants sleep on sidewalk

Migrants are seen sleeping outside the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City in July 2023, as the facility was at capacity. (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Adams’ office did not immediately respond Monday morning to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

The anticipated closure of the Roosevelt Hotel shelter – which reportedly has been linked to gang activity as well – comes as New York City has been shuttering other migrant care sites. 

"We’re going to continue looking for more sites to consolidate and close, and more opportunities to save taxpayer money, as we continue to successfully manage this response," Adams said in December when he announced that 25 shelters are closing in the coming months. 

Crime scene tape on the street in New York City

Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a stabbing in front of The Roosevelt Hotel in New York City in May 2024. (Peter Gerber)

Migrants who arrive after the Roosevelt Hotel shelter closure will have other locations in New York City to register, city officials told the Post. 

Fox News’ Michael Dorgan contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.