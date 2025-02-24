Mayor Eric Adams says NYC's Roosevelt Hotel migrant shelter will soon close

The massive Roosevelt Hotel migrant shelter in Manhattan will shut down in the next few months, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday.

The converted facility, which has around 1,000 rooms, has processed more than 173,000 migrants since its opening in May 2023, according to the New York Post.

"While we’re not done caring for those that came into our care, today marks another milestone in demonstrating the immense progress we have achieved in turning the corner on the unprecedented international humanitarian effort," Adams was quoted by the newspaper as saying in a video announcement Monday.

He reportedly added that the closure – which a source told the Post is expected to happen by June – is because of "the successful strategies we put in place here in New York City and because of policies we advocated for at the border."

NYC SUES AFTER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CLAWS BACK $80 MILLION MIGRANT HOUSING GRANT

New York City had around 69,000 migrants in its shelter system in January 2024, but that number has currently dropped to less than 45,000, city officials told the Post.

At one point, there were 4,000 migrants showing up to the Big Apple every week, yet that number too has dropped to an average of 350, the newspaper added, citing Adams.

During the final few weeks of Joe Biden’s presidency, around 400-500 new migrants were requesting city help every week, the Post also reported.

NEW YORK CITY ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF MIGRANT SHELTERS AS NUMBERS DROP

Adams’ office did not immediately respond Monday morning to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The anticipated closure of the Roosevelt Hotel shelter – which reportedly has been linked to gang activity as well – comes as New York City has been shuttering other migrant care sites.

"We’re going to continue looking for more sites to consolidate and close, and more opportunities to save taxpayer money, as we continue to successfully manage this response," Adams said in December when he announced that 25 shelters are closing in the coming months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Migrants who arrive after the Roosevelt Hotel shelter closure will have other locations in New York City to register, city officials told the Post.

Fox News’ Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.